Simulation
Simulation bring up allows users to check the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP instantiation and port connections. Modifications listed below are needed to bring up the HSB IP in a configured state to stream sensor data out of the Host TX interface.
Comment out
define ENUM_EEPROMin “HOLOLINK_def.svh” In hardware, when
ENUM_EEPROMis defined, the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP reads the external EEPROM via I2C to fetch the unique MAC address and enumeration data. But this will require a Bus Functional Model of the EEPROM in the simulation testbench. When
ENUM_EEPROMis not defined, MAC Address and Board Serial Number can be passed to the HSB IP as input ports.
Initialize the HSB IP for dataplane streaming. In hardware, the software APIs configure the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP for dataplane stream on Host TX interface. In simulation, users can use the “init_reg” in “HOLOLINK_def.svh” to configure the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP out of reset.
Below is a list of registers that can be added to “init_reg” to initialize ethernet port
0. Once the Sensor RX AXI-S interface is driven with
HOST_MTU bytes or more, the
Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP will drive the dataplane stream on the Host TX interface.
//Address Data
{32'h0200_0304, 32'h0000_000B}, // dp_pkt_0 , dp_pkt_len
{32'h0200_0308, 32'h0000_12B7}, // dp_pkt_0 , dp_pkt_host_udp_port
{32'h0200_030C, 32'h0000_0001}, // dp_pkt_0 , dp_pkt_vip_mask
{32'h0000_1020, 32'h0000_600D}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_mac_addr_lo
{32'h0000_1024, 32'h0000_0000}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_mac_addr_hi
{32'h0000_1028, 32'h0000_BEEF}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_ip_addr
{32'h0000_102C, 32'h0000_3000}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_fpga_udp_port
{32'h0000_1000, 32'h0000_0000}, // sif_0 , Destination QP
{32'h0000_1004, 32'h0000_F00D}, // sif_0 , Remote Key
{32'h0000_1008, 32'h0000_0000}, // sif_0 , Buffer 0 Virtual Address
{32'h0000_1018, 32'h0001_0000}, // sif_0 , Bytes per Window
{32'h0000_101C, 32'h0000_0001}, // sif_0 , Buffer Enable
{32'h0200_0108, 32'h0000_0064}, // eth_pkt_0 , Eth pkt data plane priority
Above example is for 1 data path, for additional data paths
Add offset “0x0001_0000” to the dp_pkt register addresses and add offset “0x0000_0040” to the sif register addresses.
Instantiate 2nd or more data paths in Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP HIF TX/RX Interface ports.
Increase N_INIT_REG by number of registers added to initialize.