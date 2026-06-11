Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA firmware update
The Holoscan Sensor Bridge (HSB) FPGA firmware can be remotely flashed over Ethernet.
Follow the setup instructions to build and run the demo container. All the following commands are to be run from within the demo container.
Check connectivity with the sensor bridge board with the ping command:
$ ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.143 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.098 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.094 ms
If your system uses the 192.168.0.0/24 network for another purpose, see instructions for configuring the IP addresses used by the sensor bridge device. After reconfiguring addresses appropriately, be sure you can ping your device at the address you expect.
These instructions assume that your FPGA was loaded with 0x2412 or newer firmware; this is the version included with HSB 2.0 (the previous public release). If your configuration is older, follow the instructions to update to 2.0 first. To see what version of FPGA IP your HSB is configured with:
hololink-enumerate
This command will display data received from HSB’s bootp enumeration message, which includes the HSB IP version.
The
hsb_flasher tool provides a generic entry point to providing board specific flash
mechanisms, for firmware, to HSB devices over ethernet. It aggregates known tools such
as (
program_lattice_cpnx100, and
program_leopard_cpnx100) into a single command that
automatically identifies the connected device and selects the appropriate flash
strategy.
Supported Devices
Lattice CPNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE
Leopard imaging VB1940 Eagle Camera
Microchip MPF200-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE
Quick Start
Verify network connectivity with the sensor bridge:
ping 192.168.0.2
Flash the device to the latest available firmware version:
hsb_flasher --hololink 192.168.0.2
The tool automatically selects the latest firmware version from the manifest for the discovered device. To target a specific version (hexadecimal, without
0xprefix), use
--target-version:
hsb_flasher --hololink 192.168.0.2 --target-version 2603
If the device is already running the target version, the tool exits with a message indicating no update is needed. To force a reflash of the same version (for example, when a firmware build is superseded by a newer build at the same version number), use
--reapply:
hsb_flasher --hololink 192.168.0.2 --reapply
Once flashing is complete, power cycle the device.
Verify the update by pinging the device and running
hololink-enumerateagain to confirm the new firmware version.
Detailed Description
In normal usage as shown in Quick Start,
hsb_flasher performs the
following steps:
Device discovery — The tool listens for BOOTP enumeration messages. Of the enumeration data, current firmware version (
hsb_ip_version), and FPGA UUID (
fpga_uuid) are the most relevant.
Manifest selection — The FPGA UUID from the enumeration response is used to find the matching YAML manifest. The tool scans all
.yamlfiles in the
firmware_information/directory and selects the one whose
fpga_uuidfield matches the discovered device. Each YAML manifest describes a specific board type and lists available firmware versions with their download URLs, expected file sizes, and MD5 checksums.
Version selection — If
--target-versionwas provided, that version is used directly. Otherwise, the tool scans the manifest and automatically selects the highest available version number. If the device is already at the target version, the tool exits early unless
--reapplywas specified.
Firmware fetch — The target version entry is looked up in the matched YAML manifest to determine the firmware files needed (CLNX and/or CPNX depending on the board). If the firmware files are hosted remotely, they are downloaded over HTTPS and verified against the expected size and MD5 checksum. Local paths can also be specified in the YAML.
Flash strategy selection — The tool scans Python modules in the
firmware_flash_strategies/directory and queries each one by calling its
supports(fpga_uuid, version)function with the device’s FPGA UUID and current firmware version. The first module that returns
trueis selected. Each strategy module maps the device version to a specific C++ flash routine (exposed via pybind11) that knows how to program that board.
Flash execution — The selected strategy’s
do_flash()function is invoked with the firmware file paths. The underlying C++ flash routine connects to the device via the Hololink core library and conducts the flash.
After flashing completes, the device must be power cycled for the new firmware to take effect.
Direct Mode
Direct flash mode allows flashing firmware from local files, bypassing the built-in YAML
manifest lookup and firmware download. Device discovery and flash strategy selection
still operate normally: the tool connects to the device, reads its FPGA UUID and
firmware version, and uses these to find a matching Python module in
firmware_flash_strategies/. The only difference from standard mode is that the
firmware files come from your local paths instead of being resolved and fetched through
a YAML manifest.
To flash with a CPNX image only (e.g. HSB Leopard):
hsb_flasher -H 192.168.0.2 --bitfile /path/to/cpnx.bit
To flash with both CLNX and CPNX images (e.g. HSB Lite):
hsb_flasher -H 192.168.0.2 --clnx /path/to/clnx.bit --bitfile /path/to/cpnx.bit
By default, the flash strategy is selected using the firmware version reported by the
device during discovery. To override this (e.g. to force a specific flash routine when
the device is running an unrecognized version), use the optional
--flash-version
argument with a hexadecimal version string (without
0x prefix):
hsb_flasher -H 192.168.0.2 --bitfile /path/to/cpnx.bit --flash-version 2507
Custom Images
Support for a new FPGA board can be added by providing two files: a YAML firmware
manifest and a Python flash strategy module. At runtime,
hsb_flasher discovers both
automatically by scanning the
firmware_information/ and
firmware_flash_strategies/
directories alongside the executable.
Firmware Manifest (YAML)
Create a new
.yaml file in the
firmware_information/ directory. The file must
contain the FPGA UUID of the target board and a list of firmware versions with their
download locations, MD5 checksums, and file sizes.
fpga_uuid:
- <your-fpga-uuid>
firmware_versions:
- version: 0x2603
cpnx:
- location: https://example.com/firmware/cpnx_v2603.bit
md5: <md5-checksum>
size: <file-size-in-bytes>
clnx:
- location: https://example.com/firmware/clnx_v2603.bit
md5: <md5-checksum>
size: <file-size-in-bytes>
The
fpga_uuid field is a YAML sequence; use a one-item list for a single UUID. Include
a
clnx entry only if the board requires it; boards that only need CPNX firmware (like
HSB Leopard) can omit the
clnx field entirely.
The
location field can be an HTTPS URL (firmware will be downloaded and cached) or a
local file path.
Flash Strategy Module (Python)
Create a new
.py file in the
firmware_flash_strategies/ directory. The module must
expose two top-level functions that
hsb_flasher calls:
supports(fpga_uuid, version)— Return
Trueif this module can flash the given FPGA UUID at the given firmware version.
do_flash(fpga_uuid, version, mac_address, ip_address, clnx_path, cpnx_path)— Perform the flash operation. Return
Trueon success,
Falseon failure.
Each subclass declares a
MIN_VERSION (the inclusive lower bound of the version range
it covers); a device at version V is dispatched to the strategy with the largest
MIN_VERSION <= V. New minor revisions route automatically — only the YAML manifest
needs updating. A new flash protocol means adding a new class with the appropriate
MIN_VERSION.
A minimal flash strategy module follows this pattern:
from abc import ABC, abstractmethod
from typing import Optional
class MyBoardFlasherBase(ABC):
FPGA_UUID = "<your-fpga-uuid>"
MIN_VERSION: int = 0 # subclass sets this
def __init__(self, ip_address: str, mac_address: str, version: int):
self.ip_address = ip_address
self.mac_address = mac_address
self.version = version
@classmethod
def supports(cls, fpga_uuid: str, version: int) -> bool:
return fpga_uuid == cls.FPGA_UUID and version >= cls.MIN_VERSION
@abstractmethod
def flash(self, clnx_path: str, cpnx_path: str) -> bool:
pass
class MyBoardFlasherModern(MyBoardFlasherBase):
MIN_VERSION = 0x2603
def flash(self, clnx_path: str, cpnx_path: str) -> bool:
# Implement board-specific flash logic here.
# Typically calls a pybind11 C++ module to perform SPI operations.
...
# Sorted descending by MIN_VERSION
FLASH_STRATEGIES = sorted(
[MyBoardFlasherModern],
key=lambda c: c.MIN_VERSION,
reverse=True,
)
def supports(fpga_uuid: str, version: int) -> bool:
return any(cls.supports(fpga_uuid, version) for cls in FLASH_STRATEGIES)
def get_flasher(fpga_uuid: str, version: int,
ip_address: str, mac_address: str) -> Optional[MyBoardFlasherBase]:
for cls in FLASH_STRATEGIES:
if cls.supports(fpga_uuid, version):
return cls(ip_address=ip_address, mac_address=mac_address, version=version)
return None
def do_flash(fpga_uuid: str, version: int, mac_address: str, ip_address: str,
clnx_path: str, cpnx_path: str) -> bool:
flasher = get_flasher(fpga_uuid, version, ip_address, mac_address)
if flasher is None:
return False
return flasher.flash(clnx_path, cpnx_path)
The
flash() method in each strategy class contains the board-specific programming
logic. The existing implementations use pybind11 C++ modules that perform SPI
erase/program/ verify operations through the Hololink core library. See
flash_tools/hsb_lite/ and
flash_tools/hsb_leopard/ for reference implementations.
The following scripts are the underlying tools used by
hsb_flasher internally for
Lattice, Leopard imaging, and Microchip devices. They are available in the repository
for reference or advanced use:
program_lattice_cpnx100— located in
build/tools/program_lattice_cpnx100/
program_leopard_cpnx100— located in
build/tools/program_leopard_cpnx100/
polarfire_esb.py— located in
build/python/lib/hololink/tools/