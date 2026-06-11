Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA firmware update

The hsb_flasher tool provides a generic entry point to providing board specific flash mechanisms, for firmware, to HSB devices over ethernet. It aggregates known tools such as ( program_lattice_cpnx100 , and program_leopard_cpnx100 ) into a single command that automatically identifies the connected device and selects the appropriate flash strategy.

Lattice CPNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE Leopard imaging VB1940 Eagle Camera Microchip MPF200-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE

Verify network connectivity with the sensor bridge: Copy Copied! ping 192.168.0.2 Flash the device to the latest available firmware version: Copy Copied! hsb_flasher --hololink 192.168.0.2 The tool automatically selects the latest firmware version from the manifest for the discovered device. To target a specific version (hexadecimal, without 0x prefix), use --target-version : Copy Copied! hsb_flasher --hololink 192.168.0.2 --target-version 2603 If the device is already running the target version, the tool exits with a message indicating no update is needed. To force a reflash of the same version (for example, when a firmware build is superseded by a newer build at the same version number), use --reapply : Copy Copied! hsb_flasher --hololink 192.168.0.2 --reapply Once flashing is complete, power cycle the device. Verify the update by pinging the device and running hololink-enumerate again to confirm the new firmware version.

In normal usage as shown in Quick Start, hsb_flasher performs the following steps:

Device discovery — The tool listens for BOOTP enumeration messages. Of the enumeration data, current firmware version ( hsb_ip_version ), and FPGA UUID ( fpga_uuid ) are the most relevant. Manifest selection — The FPGA UUID from the enumeration response is used to find the matching YAML manifest. The tool scans all .yaml files in the firmware_information/ directory and selects the one whose fpga_uuid field matches the discovered device. Each YAML manifest describes a specific board type and lists available firmware versions with their download URLs, expected file sizes, and MD5 checksums. Version selection — If --target-version was provided, that version is used directly. Otherwise, the tool scans the manifest and automatically selects the highest available version number. If the device is already at the target version, the tool exits early unless --reapply was specified. Firmware fetch — The target version entry is looked up in the matched YAML manifest to determine the firmware files needed (CLNX and/or CPNX depending on the board). If the firmware files are hosted remotely, they are downloaded over HTTPS and verified against the expected size and MD5 checksum. Local paths can also be specified in the YAML. Flash strategy selection — The tool scans Python modules in the firmware_flash_strategies/ directory and queries each one by calling its supports(fpga_uuid, version) function with the device’s FPGA UUID and current firmware version. The first module that returns true is selected. Each strategy module maps the device version to a specific C++ flash routine (exposed via pybind11) that knows how to program that board. Flash execution — The selected strategy’s do_flash() function is invoked with the firmware file paths. The underlying C++ flash routine connects to the device via the Hololink core library and conducts the flash.

After flashing completes, the device must be power cycled for the new firmware to take effect.

Direct flash mode allows flashing firmware from local files, bypassing the built-in YAML manifest lookup and firmware download. Device discovery and flash strategy selection still operate normally: the tool connects to the device, reads its FPGA UUID and firmware version, and uses these to find a matching Python module in firmware_flash_strategies/ . The only difference from standard mode is that the firmware files come from your local paths instead of being resolved and fetched through a YAML manifest.

To flash with a CPNX image only (e.g. HSB Leopard):

Copy Copied! hsb_flasher -H 192.168.0.2 --bitfile /path/to/cpnx.bit

To flash with both CLNX and CPNX images (e.g. HSB Lite):

Copy Copied! hsb_flasher -H 192.168.0.2 --clnx /path/to/clnx.bit --bitfile /path/to/cpnx.bit

By default, the flash strategy is selected using the firmware version reported by the device during discovery. To override this (e.g. to force a specific flash routine when the device is running an unrecognized version), use the optional --flash-version argument with a hexadecimal version string (without 0x prefix):

Copy Copied! hsb_flasher -H 192.168.0.2 --bitfile /path/to/cpnx.bit --flash-version 2507

Support for a new FPGA board can be added by providing two files: a YAML firmware manifest and a Python flash strategy module. At runtime, hsb_flasher discovers both automatically by scanning the firmware_information/ and firmware_flash_strategies/ directories alongside the executable.

Create a new .yaml file in the firmware_information/ directory. The file must contain the FPGA UUID of the target board and a list of firmware versions with their download locations, MD5 checksums, and file sizes.

Copy Copied! fpga_uuid: - <your-fpga-uuid> firmware_versions: - version: 0x2603 cpnx: - location: https://example.com/firmware/cpnx_v2603.bit md5: <md5-checksum> size: <file-size-in-bytes> clnx: - location: https://example.com/firmware/clnx_v2603.bit md5: <md5-checksum> size: <file-size-in-bytes>

The fpga_uuid field is a YAML sequence; use a one-item list for a single UUID. Include a clnx entry only if the board requires it; boards that only need CPNX firmware (like HSB Leopard) can omit the clnx field entirely.

The location field can be an HTTPS URL (firmware will be downloaded and cached) or a local file path.

Create a new .py file in the firmware_flash_strategies/ directory. The module must expose two top-level functions that hsb_flasher calls:

supports(fpga_uuid, version) — Return True if this module can flash the given FPGA UUID at the given firmware version.

do_flash(fpga_uuid, version, mac_address, ip_address, clnx_path, cpnx_path) — Perform the flash operation. Return True on success, False on failure.

Each subclass declares a MIN_VERSION (the inclusive lower bound of the version range it covers); a device at version V is dispatched to the strategy with the largest MIN_VERSION <= V . New minor revisions route automatically — only the YAML manifest needs updating. A new flash protocol means adding a new class with the appropriate MIN_VERSION .

A minimal flash strategy module follows this pattern:

Copy Copied! from abc import ABC, abstractmethod from typing import Optional class MyBoardFlasherBase(ABC): FPGA_UUID = "<your-fpga-uuid>" MIN_VERSION: int = 0 # subclass sets this def __init__(self, ip_address: str, mac_address: str, version: int): self.ip_address = ip_address self.mac_address = mac_address self.version = version @classmethod def supports(cls, fpga_uuid: str, version: int) -> bool: return fpga_uuid == cls.FPGA_UUID and version >= cls.MIN_VERSION @abstractmethod def flash(self, clnx_path: str, cpnx_path: str) -> bool: pass class MyBoardFlasherModern(MyBoardFlasherBase): MIN_VERSION = 0x2603 def flash(self, clnx_path: str, cpnx_path: str) -> bool: # Implement board-specific flash logic here. # Typically calls a pybind11 C++ module to perform SPI operations. ... # Sorted descending by MIN_VERSION FLASH_STRATEGIES = sorted( [MyBoardFlasherModern], key=lambda c: c.MIN_VERSION, reverse=True, ) def supports(fpga_uuid: str, version: int) -> bool: return any(cls.supports(fpga_uuid, version) for cls in FLASH_STRATEGIES) def get_flasher(fpga_uuid: str, version: int, ip_address: str, mac_address: str) -> Optional[MyBoardFlasherBase]: for cls in FLASH_STRATEGIES: if cls.supports(fpga_uuid, version): return cls(ip_address=ip_address, mac_address=mac_address, version=version) return None def do_flash(fpga_uuid: str, version: int, mac_address: str, ip_address: str, clnx_path: str, cpnx_path: str) -> bool: flasher = get_flasher(fpga_uuid, version, ip_address, mac_address) if flasher is None: return False return flasher.flash(clnx_path, cpnx_path)