Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.6.0
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Troubleshooting

Additional troubleshooting notes can be found on the release notes page.

Segmentation fault from Holoscan Visualizer

If the Holoscan visualizer is not able to access the host display, the program will usually crash with a segmentation fault. Make sure that xhost +local:docker is executed on the host system before running the Holoscan application and make sure the DISPLAY environment variable is set properly in the container where the application is run.

Unable to connect to the sensor bridge device

On AGX devices running Jetpack 7.X, ensure the target interface is up and the carrier is detected while the HSB is connected. On AGX Orin, this is the end0 interface while AGX Thor it is the mgbe0_0 interface. If the connections are secure and ip addresses set properly, try to reset the network interface in a single command:

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sudo ip link set dev end0 down && sudo ip link set dev end0 up

The hololink enumerate command, in the demo container, can be used to monitor enumeration messages sent by the sensor bridge device. If no messages appear, then check for power to the sensor bridge device, physical connections to the device, and appropriate network configurations as listed above. ping 192.168.0.2 and ping 192.168.0.3 can be used to check for connectivity.

If an HSB device is running an incompatible FPGA image (e.g. FPGA is 2407 while the host software requires 2412), ping would be successful but no enumeration data would appear. Firmware version problems can be solved by reprogramming your device.

Visualizer display is completely white

If there are no error messages on the application console, then it indicates that the control plane is able to connect but there is no data being received on the data plane. For unaccelerated network connections, tcpdump can be used to determine if traffic is being sent from the sensor bridge device. In accelerated network configurations, the ConnectX NIC hides the data plane traffic from the CPU, so tcpdump will not report it. Instead, you can check the packet receiver counter this way:

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cat /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/ports/1/hw_counters/rx_write_requests

or, to see all counters published by the ConnectX driver,

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for i in /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/ports/1/counters/*; do
echo -n $i
echo -n ": "
cat $i
done

Use the appropriate value where roceP5p3s0f0 is shown here. When no data plane requests are received, be sure and check that the sensor is properly connected to the sensor bridge board.

v2.3.0 Thor Intermittent Random I2C errors when running SIPL sample applications

When running SIPL applications, intermittent failures to ping cameras over Ethernet and random I2C errors can be seen because of driver header incompatibility. This applies only for SIPL applications and not for Holoscan Sensor Bridge applications. When you encounter an issue with running the SIPL CoE Camera sample, follow the steps below.

After you install JetPack 7.0 GA, the following steps are required for running the nvsipl_coe_camera application:

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sudo cp /usr/lib/nvsipl_uddf/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so /tmp/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so_orig
cd /usr/src/jetson_sipl_api/sipl/
sudo mkdir build 
cd build
sudo cmake ..
sudo make nvsipl_coe_camera
sudo cp ./samples/coe_camera/nvsipl_coe_camera ~/
sudo cp /tmp/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so_orig /usr/lib/nvsipl_uddf/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so
Run the app nvsipl_coe_camera.

Please also refer to JetPack 7.0 GA release notes for more details.

Sensor Bridge LED indications

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge board has two leds that depending on their state have the following indications:

  1. Both leds are off - The Holoscan Sensor Bridge Board is not powered.

  2. Both leds are on with green color - The Holoscan Sensor Bridge Board is powered and ready.

  3. One green led or green led blinking - The Holoscan Sensor Bridge Board is powered with incorrect power supply that does not meet the minimum 12V/2A requirements.

  4. One green led and one red led - FPGA flashing failed, FPGA might need to be flashed with a FTDI cable.
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