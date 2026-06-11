Troubleshooting

On AGX devices running Jetpack 7.X, ensure the target interface is up and the carrier is detected while the HSB is connected. On AGX Orin, this is the end0 interface while AGX Thor it is the mgbe0_0 interface. If the connections are secure and ip addresses set properly, try to reset the network interface in a single command:

Copy Copied! sudo ip link set dev end0 down && sudo ip link set dev end0 up

The hololink enumerate command, in the demo container, can be used to monitor enumeration messages sent by the sensor bridge device. If no messages appear, then check for power to the sensor bridge device, physical connections to the device, and appropriate network configurations as listed above. ping 192.168.0.2 and ping 192.168.0.3 can be used to check for connectivity.