Known IP Limitations
The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP supports single and block 32-bit read or write ECB commands.
The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP does not support rapid back-to-back ICMP (or PING) requests. The time between successive pings should be >= 1ms.
The Sensor RX AXI-Stream TKEEP signals are unused. This implies all bytes of TDATA are valid when TVALID is high.
The Host TX & RX AXI-stream supports TKEEP not equal to all 1’s only when TLAST is high. TKEEP must be all 1’s when TLAST is low.
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