Host Setup

Determine the name of the network device associated with the first CX7 port. This is the rightmost QSFP port when looking at the back of the IGX unit.

Copy Copied! ls /sys/class/infiniband

Copy Copied! roceP5p3s0f0 roceP5p3s0f1

This will produce a list of CX7 ports; your device names may vary. The lowest numbered one, in this case roceP5p3s0f0 , is the first CX7 port.

Check the CX7 firmware version using one of the devices names that appear on your machine from the command above.

Copy Copied! cat /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/fw_ver

Copy Copied! 28.39.3004

If the version is 28.38.1026 or lower, please download the appropriate “ConnectX-7 Firmware” iso and upgrade the CX7 firmware. Make sure to reboot the machine and re-check the firmware has loaded to the newer one.

Assign the name of the first CX7 port to the variable $IN0 .

Copy Copied! LC_COLLATE=C IN=(/sys/class/infiniband/*) IN0=`basename ${IN[0]}` echo $IN0

Copy Copied! roceP5p3s0f0

Next, determine which host ethernet port is associated with that device, and assign that to the variable $EN0 , which we’ll use later during network configuration.

Copy Copied! EN0=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN0/device/net/*` echo $EN0

Copy Copied! enP5p3s0f0np0