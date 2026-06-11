Host Setup
Holoscan sensor bridge is supported on the following configurations:
IGX systems configured with IGX OS 1.1.2+ with CX7 SmartNIC devices.
AGX Orin systems running JP6.2.1+. In this configuration, the on-board Ethernet controller is used with the Linux kernel network stack for data I/O; all network I/O is performed by the CPU without network acceleration.
AGX Thor systems running JP7.2 with MGBE SmartNIC device and CoE transport.
DGX Spark systems running DGX OS 7.2.3+ with CX7 SmartNIC devices.
x86 Linux workstations with an NVIDIA discrete GPU. Two host receive paths are supported: unaccelerated Linux socket-based receivers (used primarily for development or testing purposes) and an accelerated RoCE path that requires a ConnectX network adapter on the link to the sensor bridge. Note that this configuration is not part of the primary reference platforms; GPUDirect RDMA into GPU memory on the RoCE path may appear available from the GPU and driver even when the PCIe path on the host does not support it, in which case you must disable GPU VRAM frame buffers at build time (see the x86 Linux tab).
After the Holoscan sensor bridge board is set up, configure a few prerequisites in your host system. While holoscan sensor bridge demonstration applications usually run in a container, these commands are all to be executed outside the container, on the host system directly. These configurations are remembered across power cycles and therefore only need to be set up once.
Install git-lfs
Some data files in the Holoscan sensor bridge source repository use GIT LFS.
sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install -y git-lfs
Grant your user permission to the docker subsystem:
sudo usermod -aG docker $USER
Reboot the computer to activate this setting.
Next, follow the directions on the appropriate tab below to configure your host system.
Determine the name of the network device associated with the first CX7 port. This is the rightmost QSFP port when looking at the back of the IGX unit.
ls /sys/class/infiniband
roceP5p3s0f0 roceP5p3s0f1
This will produce a list of CX7 ports; your device names may vary. The lowest numbered one, in this case
roceP5p3s0f0, is the first CX7 port.
Check the CX7 firmware version using one of the devices names that appear on your machine from the command above.
cat /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/fw_ver
28.39.3004
If the version is 28.38.1026 or lower, please download the appropriate “ConnectX-7 Firmware” iso and upgrade the CX7 firmware. Make sure to reboot the machine and re-check the firmware has loaded to the newer one.
Assign the name of the first CX7 port to the variable
$IN0.
LC_COLLATE=C IN=(/sys/class/infiniband/*) IN0=`basename ${IN[0]}` echo $IN0
roceP5p3s0f0
Next, determine which host ethernet port is associated with that device, and assign that to the variable
$EN0, which we’ll use later during network configuration.
EN0=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN0/device/net/*` echo $EN0
enP5p3s0f0np0
In summary, the host network interface associated with
$IN0(
roceP5p3s0f0) is
$EN0(
enP5p3s0f0np0); your specific device names may vary.
IGX OS uses NetworkManager to configure network interfaces. By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.2 for the first port. Set up your first ethernet device (
$EN0) to use the address 192.168.0.101 with a permanent route to 192.168.0.2: (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.)
sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 802-3-ethernet.mtu 4096 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0
Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then
ping 192.168.0.2to check connectivity:
ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.225 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.081 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.088 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.132 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.2 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3057ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.081/0.131/0.225/0.057 ms
The second SFP+ connector on the sensor bridge device is used to transmit data acquired from the second camera on a stereo camera module (like the IMX274). By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.3 for that second port. Connect the second IGX QSFP port (indicated with the red arrow below) to the second SFP+ port on the sensor bridge device.
Let’s refer to these as
$IN1and
$EN1. Given the commands to assign
$IN0and
$EN0above,
IN1=`basename ${IN[1]}` echo $IN1 EN1=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN1/device/net/*` echo $EN1
roceP5p3s0f1 enP5p3s0f1np1
As above, your device names may be different. Configure the second QSFP network port with an appropriate address and permanent route:
sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN1 ifname $EN1 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.102/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.3/32 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 802-3-ethernet.mtu 4096 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN1
Now test the second connection with
ping 192.168.0.3:
ping 192.168.0.3 PING 192.168.0.3 (192.168.0.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.210 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.271 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.181 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.310 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.258 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4102ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.181/0.246/0.310/0.045 ms
When the second port is configured, the first port should continue to respond to pings as appropriate.
Demos and examples in this package assume a sensor bridge device is connected to
eno1,
which is the RJ45 connector on the AGX Orin.
Configure a static IP address of 192.168.0.101 on the on-board network port.
L4T uses NetworkManager to configure interfaces; by default interfaces are configured as DHCP clients. Use the following command to update the IP address to 192.168.0.101. (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.)
Note that for AGX running JP6.2.1, the on-board ethernet device is
eno1, and for JP7.2, the on-board ethernet device is
end0; if you’re running a different configuration, use the appropriate name for the variable EN0:
EN0=end0 sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0
Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then
ping 192.168.0.2to check connectivity.
For the Linux socket based examples, isolating a processor core from Linux kernel is recommended. For high bandwidth applications, like 4k video acquisition, isolation of the network receiver core is required. When an example program runs with processor affinity set to that isolated core, performance is improved and latency is reduced. By default, sensor bridge software runs the time-critical background network receiver process on the third processor core. If that core is isolated from Linux scheduling, no processes will be scheduled on that core without an explicit request from the user, and reliability and performance is greatly improved.
Isolating that core from Linux can be achieved by editing
/boot/extlinux/extlinux.conf. Add the setting
isolcpus=2to the end of the line that starts with
APPEND. Your file should look like something like this:
TIMEOUT 30 DEFAULT primary MENU TITLE L4T boot options LABEL primary MENU LABEL primary kernel LINUX /boot/Image ... APPEND ${cbootargs} ...<other-settings>... isolcpus=2
Sensor bridge applications can run the network receiver process on another core by setting the environment variable
HOLOLINK_AFFINITYto the core it should run on. For example, to run on the first processor core,
HOLOLINK_AFFINITY=0 python3 examples/linux_imx274_player.py
Setting
HOLOLINK_AFFINITYto blank will skip any core affinity settings in the sensor bridge code.
Run the “jetson_clocks” tool on startup, to set the core clocks to their maximum.
JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/jetson_clocks.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Jetson Clocks Startup After=nvpmodel.service [Service] Type=oneshot ExecStart=/usr/bin/jetson_clocks [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF sudo chmod u+x $JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable jetson_clocks.service
Set the AGX Orin power mode to ‘MAXN’ for optimal performance. The setting can be changed via L4T power drop down setting found on the upper left corner of the screen:
Restart the AGX Orin. This allows core isolation and performance settings to take effect. If configuring for ‘MAXN’ performance doesn’t request that you reset the unit, then execute the reboot command manually:
reboot
First check for the OTA ConnectX-7 hotplug feature and disable + reboot if present. This disables the NIC if no link is detected which can interfere with these instructions and HSB operation. Note that if your NIC powers down without anything attached, but the file below is not present, you may not have the ability to disable and should update OTA.
if [ -f /etc/nvidia/cx7-hotplug-enabled ] ; then
sudo mv /etc/nvidia/cx7-hotplug-enabled /etc/nvidia/cx7-hotplug-disabled
sudo reboot
fi
Determine the name of the network device associated with the first CX7 port. This is the leftmost QSFP port when looking at the back of the DGX Spark unit (“port 0” in the image below). Note the specific device names
echo’d below may be different or change depending on the specific system’s driver configuration.
ls /sys/class/infiniband
roceP2p1s0f0 roceP2p1s0f1 rocep1s0f0 rocep1s0f1
This will produce a list of infiniband devices connected to the CX7 ports; your device names may vary. The lowest numbered one, in this case
roceP2p1s0f0, is the first CX7 port. Let’s assign that name to the variable
$IN0.
LC_COLLATE=C IN=(/sys/class/infiniband/*) IN0=`basename ${IN[0]}` echo $IN0
roceP2p1s0f0
Next, determine which host ethernet port is associated with that device, and assign that to the variable
$EN0, which we’ll use later during network configuration.
EN0=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN0/device/net/*` echo $EN0
enP2p1s0f0np0
In summary, the host network interface associated with
$IN0(
roceP2p1s0f0) is
$EN0(
enP2p1s0f0np0); your specific device names may vary.
DGX OS uses NetworkManager to configure network interfaces. By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.2 for the first port. Set up your first ethernet device (
$EN0) to use the address 192.168.0.101 with a permanent route to 192.168.0.2: (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.)
sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 802-3-ethernet.mtu 4096 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0
Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then
ping 192.168.0.2to check connectivity:
ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.225 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.081 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.088 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.132 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.2 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3057ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.081/0.131/0.225/0.057 ms
The second SFP+ connector on the sensor bridge device is used to transmit data acquired from the second camera on a stereo camera module (like the IMX274). By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.3 for that second port. Connect the second DGX Spark QSFP port (“port 1” in the image above) to the second SFP+ port on the sensor bridge device.
Let’s refer to these as
$IN1and
$EN1. Given the commands to assign
$IN0and
$EN0above,
IN1=`basename ${IN[1]}` echo $IN1 EN1=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN1/device/net/*` echo $EN1
roceP2p1s0f1 enP2p1s0f1np1
As above, your device names may be different. Configure the second QSFP network port with an appropriate address and permanent route:
sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN1 ifname $EN1 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.102/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.3/32 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 802-3-ethernet.mtu 4096 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN1
Now test the second connection with
ping 192.168.0.3:
ping 192.168.0.3 PING 192.168.0.3 (192.168.0.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.210 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.271 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.181 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.310 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.258 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4102ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.181/0.246/0.310/0.045 ms
When the second port is configured, the first port should continue to respond to pings as appropriate.
After installing JP 7.2 on the Thor devkit, complete the following steps.
If installation was done using the ISO method, install CUDA Toolkit 13.2 and execute the following:
export PATH=/usr/local/cuda/bin:$PATH export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/cuda/lib64:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/embedded/L4T/r39_Release_v2.0/release/Jetson_SIPL_API_R39.2.0_aarch64.tbz2 wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/embedded/L4T/r39_Release_v2.0/release/Jetson_Multimedia_API_R39.2.0_aarch64.tbz2 sudo tar xjf Jetson_SIPL_API_R39.2.0_aarch64.tbz2 -C / sudo tar xjf Jetson_Multimedia_API_R39.2.0_aarch64.tbz2 -C /
For the Linux socket based examples, isolating a processor core from Linux kernel is recommended. For high bandwidth applications, like 4k video acquisition, isolation of the network receiver core is required. When an example program runs with processor affinity set to that isolated core, performance is improved and latency is reduced. By default, sensor bridge software runs the time-critical background network receiver process on the third processor core. If that core is isolated from Linux scheduling, no processes will be scheduled on that core without an explicit request from the user, and reliability and performance is greatly improved.
Isolating that core from Linux can be achieved by editing
/boot/extlinux/extlinux.conf. Add the setting
isolcpus=2to the end of the line that starts with
APPEND. Your file should look like something like this:
TIMEOUT 30 DEFAULT primary MENU TITLE L4T boot options LABEL primary MENU LABEL primary kernel LINUX /boot/Image ... APPEND ${cbootargs} ...<other-settings>... isolcpus=2
Sensor bridge applications can run the network receiver process on another core by setting the environment variable
HOLOLINK_AFFINITYto the core it should run on. For example, to run on the first processor core,
HOLOLINK_AFFINITY=0 python3 examples/linux_imx274_player.py
Setting
HOLOLINK_AFFINITYto blank will skip any core affinity settings in the sensor bridge code.
This step requires a system reboot to take effect.
Install Holoscan SDK v4.2.0:
sudo apt update sudo apt install holoscan-cuda-13=4.2*
Install other Holoscan sensor bridge dependencies:
. /etc/os-release UBUNTU_VERSION="`echo ${VERSION_ID} | sed 's/\.//g'`" sudo apt-get install ca-certificates gpg wget wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/nvcomp/5.2.0/local_installers/nvcomp-local-repo-ubuntu${UBUNTU_VERSION}-5.2.0_5.2.0-1_arm64.deb sudo dpkg -i nvcomp-local-repo-ubuntu${UBUNTU_VERSION}-5.2.0_5.2.0-1_arm64.deb sudo cp /var/nvcomp-local-repo-ubuntu${UBUNTU_VERSION}-5.2.0/nvcomp-*-keyring.gpg /usr/share/keyrings/ rm nvcomp-local-repo-ubuntu${UBUNTU_VERSION}-5.2.0_5.2.0-1_arm64.deb test -f /usr/share/doc/kitware-archive-keyring/copyright || wget -O - https://apt.kitware.com/keys/kitware-archive-latest.asc 2>/dev/null | gpg --dearmor - | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/kitware-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/kitware-archive-keyring.gpg] https://apt.kitware.com/ubuntu/ ${VERSION_CODENAME} main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kitware.list >/dev/null sudo apt-get update test -f /usr/share/doc/kitware-archive-keyring/copyright || sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/kitware-archive-keyring.gpg sudo apt-get install kitware-archive-keyring sudo apt-get update sudo apt install -y cmake=3.31.11* cmake-data=3.31.11* libfmt-dev libssl-dev libcurlpp-dev libyaml-cpp-dev python3-dev nvcomp-cuda-13
Enable the network interface and ensure that the camera enumerates (assumes camera IP address 192.168.0.2):
EN0=mgbe0_0 sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0
Obtain and build holoscan sensor bridge:
holoscan sensor bridge release v2.6 supports running C++ Li VB1940 accelerated networking based examples from the terminal cli as well as running Li VB1940 and IMX274 python examples from within the holoscan sensor bridge container.
as a first step, please clone the holoscan sensor bridge repository:
git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge.git
to run C++ Li VB1940 accelerated networking SIPL based examples in the terminal cli use the following commands:
cd holoscan-sensor-bridge mkdir build && cd build cmake -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_SIPL=1 -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_FUSA=1 -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_ROCE=0 .. make -j
Running the CoE-Accelerated Examples
Thor’s hardware-accelerated CoE capabilities can be leveraged by Holoscan Sensor Bridge using one of two different paths outlined below.
SIPL
SIPL is a modular, extensible framework for image sensor control and image processing that exposes the full hardware capabilities of Thor including CoE and ISP hardware acceleration. SIPL-enabled sensor drivers are written using the Unified Device Driver Framework (UDDF), and reference VB1940 UDDF drivers are included with JetPack 7.2.
Use the following to run the SIPL-based CoE example applications for the VB1940 sensor:
Retrieve your camera’s MAC ID:
./tools/enumerate/hololink-enumerate
Example output:
mac_id=8C:1F:64:6D:70:03 hsb_ip_version=0x2510 fpga_crc=0xffff ip_address=192.168.0.2 fpga_uuid=f1627640-b4dc-48af-a360-c55b09b3d230 serial_number=ffffffffffffff interface=mgbe0_0 board=Leopard Eagle
Update the
ip_addressand
mac_addressfields in these configuration files (multiple instances in each file):
NOTE: The provided JSON
sipl_configfiles are compatible with JP7.2. For JP7.1, pull the source files from the HSB 2.5.0 release and make necessary modifications to them.
../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json
Allow root to access the X display (ensure
DISPLAYis set if using SSH):
xhost +
Run the
sipl_playerapplication (HW ISP capture mode):
./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json
For RAW capture mode (image quality will be poor without proper ISP processing):
./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json --raw ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json --raw
FuSa
FuSa is a new API included with JetPack 7.1+ which exposes access to Thor’s CoE data capture path without providing the additional camera control and ISP access that is offered by SIPL. This allows applications direct control of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge and attached sensors in a CoE-accelerated environment, bypassing the need for SIPL and its UDDF driver implementations. This enables applications to follow a more traditional Holoscan Sensor Bridge implementation where the sensor control is managed directly by the application instead of by external drivers. Because of this, FuSa example applications exist for both the IMX274 and VB1940 sensors using the existing reference drivers provided by Holoscan Sensor Bridge.
A number of FuSa-based example applications are included for the IMX274 and VB1940 using
the
fusa-coe prefix. The C++ sample applications can be run natively (not using a
container) and are built by the host setup instructions above, while the Python variants
must be run using the Holoscan Sensor Bridge container.
NOTE: The
python/setup.py will by default not enable the necessary FuSa or SIPL components unless it detects the required /dev/coe* devices or the
COE_OFFLOAD environment variable is set. No action is required in the provided docker container or in native python binding builds on supported platforms.
For example, to run the C++ VB1940 player example, run the following command with the IP address replaced with the IP address of the device:
./examples/fusa_coe_vb1940_player --hololink 192.168.0.2
Building and running Li VB1940 and IMX274 python examples from within the holoscan sensor bridge container is explained in the following pages of the user guide.
Use this tab when the host is an x86 PC running Linux with an NVIDIA discrete GPU.
Capture paths on x86
Socket-based receiver — The standard Linux network stack path used by examples whose names are prefixed with
linux_(for example
linux_imx274_player). This does not require a ConnectX adapter; use whichever Ethernet interface reaches the sensor bridge and follow the same IP and PTP guidance as for other hosts. Note that this path is not accelerated, and so is often unable to keep up with the data rates required to stream typical sensor (e.g. camera) data, leading to intermittent data loss. This path is primarily meant for development purposes.
RoCE-accelerated receiver — Uses RDMA over Converged Ethernet to the sensor bridge and requires a Mellanox/NVIDIA ConnectX adapter on that link. The interface setup requirements (i.e. addresses, routes, ring buffers, MTU) match IGX or DGX Spark: the sensor bridge must be reachable at its assigned address (e.g.
192.168.0.2) using the same scheme as in the IGX or DGX Spark tabs above (adapt device names such as
$IN0,
$EN0to your system).
GPUDirect RDMA on the RoCE path
Using RoCE with GPUDirect RDMA into GPU memory requires the following:
A workstation-class NVIDIA GPU (consumer and mobile GPUs do not support GPUDirect RDMA).
The NVIDIA open kernel driver packages on the host (e.g.
nvidia-driver-open).
A PCIe topology where the ConnectX NIC and the GPU are peers such that the NIC can perform RDMA directly to the GPU (platform firmware, root-port layout, and IOMMU settings must allow this end-to-end).
When these requirements are met, frame buffers can reside in GPU memory and data received from the sensor bridge can be written via RDMA directly to GPU memory. When the GPU and driver support GPUDirect registration but the host PCIe system path does not actually deliver RDMA writes into that memory, data received from the sensor bridge will not actually be written to the GPU memory and will typically result in incorrect data (e.g. black/blank image frames) and/or metadata mismatch errors. If this is the case, the build must be configured to force the use of pinned host memory instead (see next section).
Demo container on x86
Install Docker, Docker Buildx, and the NVIDIA Container Toolkit on the host. Build the demo image with the dGPU option (see build instructions):
sh docker/build.sh --dgpu
When GPUDirect RDMA does not work end-to-end
It may be the case that RoCE RDMA looks healthy while RDMA writes into registered GPU memory do not actually succeed; for example, when the GPU supports GPUDirect but the PCIe configuration does not allow the ConnectX NIC to reach the GPU as an RDMA peer. Symptoms include a black or blank image and application log lines similar to:
ERROR 6.6634 roce_receiver.cpp:826 get_next_frame tid=0x61 -- Metadata psn=0 but received_psn=483318.
This is a strong indication to rebuild with GPU VRAM disabled so the RoCE receiver uses pinned host memory instead:
Demo container: pass
--disable-roce-gpu-vramto
docker/build.sh(together with
--dgpuas usual) to build the image. Example:
sh docker/build.sh --dgpu --disable-roce-gpu-vram
Native CMake build: configure with:
-DHOLOLINK_ROCE_USE_GPU_VRAM=OFF
Using pinned host memory instead of GPU VRAM enables a partly accelerated path: the NIC will still RDMA directly to the system memory using RoCE, bypassing the Linux networking subsystem, but this data will then need to be transferred across PCIe when the GPU later reads the data.
When the GPUDirect RDMA requirements are satisfied
on your machine, the default build keeps
HOLOLINK_ROCE_USE_GPU_VRAM on and the fully
accelerated GPUDirect RDMA path can be used. Internally, this path has been validated
on an AMD Threadripper-based Lenovo ThinkStation workstation with a ConnectX-6 Dx
network adapter and Quadro RTX 6000 GPU.
Now, for all configurations,
Configure the network receiver buffer for running unaccelerated network examples: Holoscan sensor bridge supports running Li VB1940 and IMX274 using unaccelerated network Linux sockets. For best performance of these examples increase the Linux sockets network receiver buffer:
echo 'net.core.rmem_max = 31326208' | sudo tee /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf
Make sure that $EN0 is set to the name of the Ethernet controller connected to HSB. Some installations require reboots which will clear this value, so be sure and configure it appropriately for your configuration per the instructions above.
Enable PTP on $EN0. This synchronizes the timestamps reported with received data with the host time.
Run the
phc2systool at boot time. This synchronizes the clock in $EN0 with the system clock. First, install the
linuxptptool.
sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y linuxptp
Next, set up a systemd service file that will run
phc2sys.
PHC2SYS_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/phc2sys-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PHC2SYS_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Copy system time to $EN0 Requires=NetworkManager.service After=NetworkManager.service After=timemaster.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStartPre=timeout 3m bash -c "until [ \"\$(nmcli -g GENERAL.STATE device show $EN0)\" = \"100 (connected)\" ]; do sleep 1; done" ExecStart=/usr/sbin/phc2sys -c $EN0 -s CLOCK_REALTIME -O 0 -S 0.0001 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF
Configure it for execution at startup, and start it now.
sudo chmod u+x $PHC2SYS_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable phc2sys-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start phc2sys-$EN0.service
Next, run
ptp4lto send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0.
cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf >/dev/null # This configuration is appropriate for NVIDIA Holoscan sensor bridge # applications, where PTP messages are sent over L2 and a 1/2 second interval. [global] logSyncInterval -1 logMinDelayReqInterval -1 network_transport L2 EOF
Set up a systemd service file for this.
PTP4L_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/ptp4l-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PTP4L_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0 After=phc2sys-$EN0.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/sbin/ptp4l -i $EN0 -f /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF
Finally, run it.
sudo chmod u+x $PTP4L_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable ptp4l-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start ptp4l-$EN0.service
For Orin iGPU with Cuda 12 configurations only (Jetpack 6 and IGX 1.X): Install NVIDIA DLA compiler. Applications using inference need this at initialization time; some OS images for iGPU don’t include it.
sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y nvidia-l4t-dla-compiler
Log in to Nvidia GPU Cloud (NGC) with your developer account:
If you don’t have a developer account for NGC please register at https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/
Create an API key for your account: https://ngc.nvidia.com/setup/api-key
Use your API key to log in to nvcr.io:
docker login nvcr.io Username: $oauthtoken Password: <Your token key to NGC> WARNING! Your password will be stored unencrypted in /home/<user>/.docker/config.json. Configure a credential helper to remove this warning. See https://docs.docker.com/engine/reference/commandline/login/#credentials-store Login Succeeded
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Now proceed to build and test the Holoscan Sensor Bridge container.