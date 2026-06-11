Application structure

Sub-frame processing is a feature that allows high-resolution sensor data frames to be processed incrementally as they arrive, rather than waiting for the complete frame to be received. This enables reduced memory requirements for processing large frames by using smaller sub-frame buffers.

In traditional frame-based processing, a complete frame must be received before any processing or display can occur. For high-resolution sensors (e.g., 4K cameras at 60fps, high-density lidar point clouds, or radar data), this can introduce significant latency, as the entire frame must be buffered before processing begins.

Sub-frame processing divides each frame into multiple horizontal strips (sub-frames) that are processed independently as they arrive. Each sub-frame contains a contiguous set of rows from the original frame. For example, a 2160-row tall image frame can be divided into sub-frames of 540 rows each, resulting in 4 sub-frames per complete frame. The same concept can be applied to other sensor data types that can be divided into horizontal strips.

There are two display modes for sub-frame processing, depending on whether display-synchronized capture is required:

Sub-Frame Combiner Mode (e.g., IMX274 examples): Sub-frames are accumulated into a complete frame buffer before display. Capture timing is independent of the display.

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph TD subgraph Sensor Data Source S[Sensor] end subgraph Holoscan Sensor Bridge R[ReceiverOp] --> C[CsiToBayerOp] end subgraph Holoscan Application C --> I[ImageProcessorOp] I --> D[BayerDemosaicOp] D --> SC[SubFrameCombinerOp] SC --> V[HolovizOp] end style S fill:#f9f,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style R fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style C fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style I fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style D fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style SC fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style V fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px

Fig. 8 Sub-Frame Combiner Pipeline

Sub-Frame Visualizer Mode (e.g., VB1940 example): Sub-frames are composited directly to the display as they arrive. Capture is synchronized to the display refresh via FPGA PTP/PPS, minimizing end-to-end latency.

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph TD subgraph Sensor Data Source S[Sensor] end subgraph Holoscan Sensor Bridge R[ReceiverOp] --> C[CsiToBayerOp] end subgraph Holoscan Application C --> I[ImageProcessorOp] I --> D[BayerDemosaicOp] D --> SV[SubFrameVisualizerOp] end SV -->|FPO event + PTP/PPS| S style S fill:#f9f,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style R fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style C fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style I fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style D fill:#bbf,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px style SV fill:#9f9,stroke:#333,stroke-width:2px

Fig. 9 Sub-Frame Visualizer Pipeline

When sub_frame_rows parameter is set to a non-zero value:

Sub-frame accumulation : Incoming packets are accumulated into sub-frame-sized buffers

Metadata handling : The first sub-frame packet may contain a header ( start_byte_ ) that is skipped

Sub-frame emission : A sub-frame is emitted only when a complete sub-frame has been accumulated

Offset calculation : Converts byte-based offsets to line-based offsets for downstream operators

Frame numbering: Converts receiver frame numbers to full frame numbers based on sub-frames per frame

Sub-frame processing affects white balance calculation:

Histogram accumulation : Histograms are accumulated across all sub-frames of a frame

White balance timing : White balance gains are calculated when a new frame starts (detected by frame number change)

Gain application : White balance gains from the previous frame are applied to current sub-frames

Per-sub-frame processing : Optical black correction and histogram generation are performed independently on each sub-frame

Out-of-order handling: Out-of-order sub-frames are handled by accumulating to the existing histogram without recalculating WB gains

Combines sub-frames into complete frames:

Frame tracking : Tracks expected frame numbers to detect dropped sub-frames

Row accumulation : Accumulates rows from sub-frames into a complete frame buffer

Emission : Emits complete frames only when all sub-frames have been received

Error handling: Warns if sub-frames are dropped or arrive out of order

Accumulates and visualizes sub-frames with display-synchronized camera capture. Unlike SubFrameCombinerOp , sub-frames are composited directly to the display as they arrive. The operator does not wait for a complete frame before rendering.

A dedicated background thread listens for the display First Pixel Out (FPO) event, which fires once per display refresh at the start of each vertical blanking interval. On each FPO event the thread computes the optimal FPGA camera trigger time for the next capture by measuring the pipeline delay (time from FPGA trigger to first sub-frame arriving in compute() ), then schedules the next capture so that the captured frame completes rendering just before the following vblank.

This synchronization uses the FPGA PTP/PPS single-pulse output: one set_delay() call per FPO event advances the capture phase by one display period, producing a continuous 60 Hz trigger cadence that is phase-locked to the display refresh.

Key behaviors:

Pipelined capture : Frame N+1 is captured while frame N is being rendered, keeping the capture rate equal to the display refresh rate.

Cached pipeline delay : If a frame is still in-flight when the FPO fires, the last measured pipeline delay is reused to avoid destabilizing the FPGA trigger phase.

Slow-camera detection : If render_start_time is unchanged between consecutive FPO events, a warning is logged indicating that the camera rate is below the display rate. Capture scheduling continues regardless.

FPO fallback: If WaitForDisplayEvent times out, fpo_available_ is set to false and compute() switches to a fallback render path that swaps buffers directly rather than relying on the FPO-driven swap.

Parameters:

ptp_synchronizer : Pointer to PtpSynchronizer from ptp_pps_output(1) . Required for display sync; if nullptr , capture runs unsynchronized. Default: nullptr .

full_frame_height : Total frame height in rows. Required for correct sub-frame compositing.

fullscreen : Run in fullscreen mode. Default: false .

use_exclusive_display : Use exclusive display mode (lower latency, requires display ownership). Default: false .

display_name : Display name for exclusive display mode. Default: "" .

display_width : Display width in pixels. Default: 1920 .

display_height : Display height in pixels. Default: 1080 .

display_framerate : Display framerate in Hz×1000 (e.g., 60000 for 60 Hz). Default: 59950 .

window_title : Window title for windowed mode. Default: "Sub-Frame Visualizer" .

Sub-frame processing is enabled by setting the sub_frame_rows parameter in CsiToBayerOp :

sub_frame_rows = 0 : Disables sub-frame processing (default, full-frame mode)

sub_frame_rows > 0 : Enables sub-frame processing with the specified number of rows per sub-frame

Important constraint: sub_frame_rows must evenly divide the frame height.

The sub-frame size should be chosen based on:

Network packet size : Should align with expected packet sizes to minimize partial sub-frames

Memory constraints : Smaller sub-frames use less memory per buffer, but require more buffers to process a complete frame

Display refresh rate : Sub-frame size affects how smoothly data appears on display

Latency requirements : Smaller sub-frames can reduce end-to-end latency by enabling earlier processing start, but this benefit must be balanced against increased processing overhead from handling more sub-frames per frame

Sensor data characteristics: Different sensor types may benefit from different sub-frame sizes based on their data structure and processing requirements

Out-of-order arrival : Sub-frames may arrive out of order due to network conditions. Operators handle this by tracking frame numbers and sub-frame offsets.

Dropped sub-frames : If sub-frames are dropped, the final frame may be incomplete. SubFrameCombinerOp will warn about dropped sub-frames and emit partial frames.

White balance accuracy: White balance gains are calculated from the previous frame’s histogram, which may not perfectly match the current frame’s lighting conditions.

The sub-frame IMX274 player example ( sub_frame_imx274_player.py or sub_frame_imx274_player.cpp ) demonstrates the complete sub-frame processing pipeline without display synchronization:

Receiver: Receives network packets containing partial frame data CSI to Bayer: Accumulates packets into sub-frames and converts to Bayer format Image Processor: Processes sub-frames and accumulates histograms for white balance Demosaic: Converts Bayer sub-frames to RGBA Sub-Frame Combiner: Combines sub-frames into complete frames before display

The sub-frame VB1940 player example ( sub_frame_vb1940_player.cpp ) demonstrates display-synchronized sub-frame capture and visualization using SubFrameVisualizerOp :

Receiver: Receives network packets from the VB1940 camera via ConnectX RoCE CSI to Bayer: Accumulates packets into sub-frames and converts to Bayer format Image Processor: Applies optical black correction and white balance Demosaic: Converts Bayer sub-frames to RGBA Sub-Frame Visualizer: Composites sub-frames onto the display as they arrive, while the FPO thread schedules the next FPGA camera capture synchronized to the display refresh

The SubFrameVisualizerOp uses ptp_pps_output(1) (single-pulse PPS mode) to trigger the FPGA camera. One set_delay() call is issued per FPO event, advancing the capture phase by one display period each tick. This produces a 60 Hz capture cadence that is phase-locked to the display, achieving minimum pipeline latency.

See the Sub-Frame Processing Examples section for instructions on running sub-frame examples.