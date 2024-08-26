The PeopleNet models detect one or more physical objects from three categories within an image and return a box around each object, as well as a category label for each object. Three categories of objects detected by these models are:

persons

bags

faces

These models are based on NVIDIA DetectNet_v2 detector with ResNet34 as the feature extractor. This architecture, also known as GridBox object detection, uses bounding-box regression on a uniform grid on the input image. Gridbox system divides an input image into a grid which predicts four normalized bounding-box parameters (xc, yc, w, h) and confidence value per output class.

The raw normalized bounding-box and confidence detections need to be post-processed by a clustering algorithm such as DBSCAN or NMS to produce the final bounding-box coordinates and category labels.