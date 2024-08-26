You can deploy the trained deep -earning and computer-vision models on edge devices–such as a Jetson Xavier, Jetson Nano, or Tesla–or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs. The exported \*.onnx model can also be used with TAO Toolkit Triton Apps.

The TAO Toolkit Triton Apps provide an inference sample for ReIdentificationNet. It consumes a TensorRT engine and supports running with a directory of query (probe) images and a directory of test (gallery) images containing the same identities.

To use this sample, you need to generate the TensorRT engine from an \*.onnx model using trtexec .

Generating TensorRT Engine Using trtexec

For instructions on generating a TensorRT engine using the trtexec command, refer to the trtexec guide for ReIdentificationNet.

Running the Triton Inference Sample

You can generate the TensorRT engine when starting the Triton server using the following command:

bash scripts/start_server.sh

When the server is running, you can get results from a directory of query images and a directory of test images using the following command with a client:

python tao_client.py <path_to_query_directory> \ --test_dir <path_to_test_directory> -m re_identification_tao model \ -x 1 \ -b 16 \ --mode Re_identification \ -i https \ -u localhost:8000 \ --async \ --output_path <path_to_output_directory>

Note The server will perform inference on the input image directories. The results are saved as a JSON file. The following is a sample of the JSON output: [ ..., { "img_path": "/localhome/Data/market1501/query/1121_c3s2_156744_00.jpg", "embedding": [-1.1530249118804932, -1.8521332740783691,..., 0.380886435508728] },... { "img_path": "/localhome/Data/market1501/bounding_box_test/1377_c2s3_038007_05.jpg", "embedding": [0.09496910870075226, 0.26107653975486755,..., 0.2835155725479126] },... ]





End-to-End Inference Using Triton

The TAO Toolkit Triton Apps provides a sample for end-to-end inference from a directory of query images and a directory of test images. The sample downloads the Market-1501 dataset and randomly samples a subset of 100 identities. The client implicitly converts the image samples into arrays and sends them to the Triton server. The feature embedding for each image is returned and saved to the JSON output. An image of sampled matches and a figure of the CMC curve is also generated for visualization.

You can start the Triton server using the following command (only the ReIdentificationNet model will be downloaded and converted into a TensorRT engine):

bash scripts/re_id_e2e_inference/start_server.sh

Once the Triton server has started, open another terminal and use the following command to run re-identification on the query and test images using the Triton server instance that you have previously spun up: