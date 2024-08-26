Below is a sample for the YOLOv4-tiny spec file. It has 6 major components: yolov4_config , training_config , eval_config , nms_config , augmentation_config , and dataset_config . The format of the spec file is a protobuf text (prototxt) message, and each of its fields can be either a basic data type or a nested message. The top-level structure of the spec file is summarized in the table below.

Copy Copied! random_seed: 42 yolov4_config { big_anchor_shape: "[(260.69, 172.35), (125.91, 81.47), (72.27, 42.42)]" mid_anchor_shape: "[(30.80, 71.40), (38.97, 26.86), (18.88, 17.11)]" box_matching_iou: 0.25 matching_neutral_box_iou: 0.5 arch: "cspdarknet_tiny" loss_loc_weight: 1.0 loss_neg_obj_weights: 1.0 loss_class_weights: 1.0 label_smoothing: 0.0 big_grid_xy_extend: 0.05 mid_grid_xy_extend: 0.05 freeze_bn: false force_relu: false } training_config { batch_size_per_gpu: 8 num_epochs: 80 enable_qat: false checkpoint_interval: 10 learning_rate { soft_start_cosine_annealing_schedule { min_learning_rate: 1e-7 max_learning_rate: 1e-4 soft_start: 0.3 } } regularizer { type: L1 weight: 3e-5 } optimizer { adam { epsilon: 1e-7 beta1: 0.9 beta2: 0.999 amsgrad: false } } } eval_config { average_precision_mode: SAMPLE batch_size: 8 matching_iou_threshold: 0.5 } nms_config { confidence_threshold: 0.001 clustering_iou_threshold: 0.5 top_k: 200 } augmentation_config { hue: 0.1 saturation: 1.5 exposure:1.5 vertical_flip:0 horizontal_flip: 0.5 jitter: 0.3 output_width: 1248 output_height: 384 output_channel: 3 randomize_input_shape_period: 10 mosaic_prob: 0.5 mosaic_min_ratio:0.2 } dataset_config { data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/tfrecords/train*" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training" } include_difficult_in_training: true image_extension: "png" target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "pedestrian" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "cyclist" value: "cyclist" } target_class_mapping { key: "van" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person_sitting" value: "pedestrian" } validation_data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val/tfrecords/val*" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val" } }

The training configuration ( training_config ) defines the parameters needed for training, evaluation, and inference. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value batch_size_per_gpu The batch size for each GPU; the effective batch size is batch_size_per_gpu * num_gpus Unsigned int, positive – checkpoint_interval The number of training epochs per one model checkpoint/validation Unsigned int, positive 10 num_epochs The number of epochs to train the network Unsigned int, positive. – enable_qat Whether to use quantization-aware training Boolean Note: YOLOv4-tiny does not support loading a pruned QAT model and retraining it with QAT disabled, or vice versa. For example, to get a pruned QAT model, perform the initial training with QAT enabled or enable_qat=True . learning_rate One soft_start_annealing_schedule and soft_start_cosine_annealing_schedule with the following nested parameters are supported: min_learning_rate: The minimum learning late during the entire experiment max_learning_rate: The maximum learning rate during the entire experiment soft_start: The time to lapse before warm up (expressed as a percentage of progress between 0 and 1) annealing: (only for soft_start_annealing_schedule) The time to start annealing the learning rate Message type – regularizer This parameter configures the regularizer to use while training and contains the following nested parameters: type: The type of regularizer to use. NVIDIA supports NO_REG, L1, or L2. weight: The floating point value for regularizer weight Message type L1 (Note: NVIDIA suggests using the L1 regularizer when training a network before pruning, as L1 regularization makes the network weights more prunable.) optimizer The optimizer can be one of adam, sgd, and rmsprop. Each type has the following parameters: adam: epsilon, beta1, beta2, amsgrad sgd: momentum, nesterov rmsprop: rho, momentum, epsilon, centered The meanings of above parameters are same as those in Keras. Message type – pretrain_model_path The path to the pretrained model, if any At most, one pretrain_model_path, resume_model_path, and pruned_model_path may be present. String – resume_model_path The path to the TAO checkpoint model to resume training, if any At most, one pretrain_model_path, resume_model_path, and pruned_model_path may be present. String – pruned_model_path The path to the TAO pruned model for re-training, if any At most, one pretrain_model_path, resume_model_path, and pruned_model_path may be present. String – max_queue_size The number of prefetch batches in data loading Unsigned int, positive – n_workers The number of workers for data loading per GPU Unsigned int, positive – use_multiprocessing Whether to use multiprocessing mode of keras sequence data loader Boolean true (in case of deadlock, restart training and use False) visualizer Visualization configuration during training Message type – early_stopping The parameters for early stopping Message type –

Note The learning rate is automatically scaled with the number of GPUs used during training, or the effective learning rate is learning_rate * n_gpu .

Visualization during training

Visualization during training is configured by the visualizer parameter. The parameters of it are described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value enabled Boolean flag to enable or disable this feature bool. – num_images The maximum number of images to be visualized in TensorBoard. int. 3

Visualization during training supports 3 types of visualizations, namely: scalar, image and histogram. These types of visualization all leverage the TensorBoard tool. Each type will have a tab in TensorBoard GUI interface. With the scalar tab, it can visualize scalars like loss, learning rate and validation mAP over time(training step). With the image tab, it can visualize augmented images during training, with bounding boxes drawn on the them. With the histogram tab, it can visualize histograms of each layer’s weights and bias of the model being trained.

If the parameter enabled is set to True , then all above visualizations will be enabled. Otherwise, all visualization will be disabled.

The parameter num_images is used to limit the maximum number of images to be visualized on the image tab in TensorBoard.

During the training, visualization can be done anywhere that can access the TensorBoard log directory. Usually the TAO Toolkit containers will map volumes to host machine, so TensorBoard can be called on host machine. The command tensorboard --logdir=/path/to/logs can be used to open the TensorBoard visualization GUI in web browser. Make sure tensorboard is installed before running this command. One can run pip3 install tensorboard to install it if it is not installed in the environment. The /path/to/logs argument is the result directory for training, with the suffix /logs appended.

Early Stopping

The parameters for early stopping are described in the table below.

Parameter Description Data Type and Constraints Default/Suggested Value monitor The metric to monitor in order to enable early stopping. string loss patience The number of checks of monitor value before stopping the training. int Positive integers min_delta The delta of the minimum value of monitor value below which we regard it as not decreasing. float Non-negative floats

The evaluation configuration ( eval_config ) defines the parameters needed for the evaluation either during training or standalone evaluation. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value average_precision_mode Average Precision (AP) calculation mode can be either SAMPLE or INTEGRATE. SAMPLE is used as VOC metrics for VOC 2009 or before. INTEGRATE is used for VOC 2010 or after. ENUM type ( SAMPLE or INTEGRATE) SAMPLE matching_iou_threshold The lowest IoU of the predicted box and ground truth box that can be considered a match float 0.5 visualize_pr_curve Boolean flag to enable or disable visualization of Precision-Recall curve. bool. –

Note The parameter visualize_pr_curve , if set to True , will produce an image of precision-recall curve during the evaluate command, the exact path of the image can be seen in the screen log. By checking the image, we can see each class’s performance regarding the tradeoff between precision and recall.





The NMS configuration ( nms_config ) defines the parameters needed for the NMS postprocessing. NMS config applies to the NMS layer of the model in training, validation, evaluation, inference, and export. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value confidence_threshold Boxes with a confidence score less than confidence_threshold are discarded before applying NMS. float 0.01 cluster_iou_threshold The IoU threshold below which boxes will go through the NMS process. float 0.6 top_k top_k boxes will be output after the NMS keras layer. If the number of valid boxes is less than k, the returned array will be padded with boxes whose confidence score is 0. Unsigned int 200 infer_nms_score_bits The number of bits to represent the score values in NMS plugin in TensorRT OSS. The valid range is integers in [1, 10]. Setting it to any other values will make it fall back to ordinary NMS. Currently this optimized NMS plugin is only available in FP16 but it should also be selected by INT8 data type as there is no INT8 NMS in TensorRT OSS and hence this fastest implementation in FP16 will be selected. If falling back to ordinary NMS, the actual data type when building the engine will decide the exact precision(FP16 or FP32) to run at. int. In the interval [1, 10]. 0

The augmentation configuration ( augmentation_config ) defines the parameters needed for online data augmentation. Details are summarized in the table below.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value hue Image hue to be changed within [-hue, hue] * 180.0 float of [0, 1] 0.1 saturation Image saturation to be changed within [1.0 / saturation, saturation] times float >= 1.0 1.5 exposure Image exposure to be changed within [1.0 / exposure, exposure] times float >= 1.0 1.5 vertical_flip The probability of images to be vertically flipped float of [0, 1] 0 horizontal_flip The probability of images to be horizontally flipped float of [0, 1] 0.5 jitter The maximum jitter allowed in augmentation; “jitter” here refers to jitter augmentation in YOLO networks float of [0, 1] 0.3 output_width The base output image width of augmentation pipeline integer, multiple of 32 – output_height The base output image height of augmentation pipeline integer, multiple of 32 – output_channel The number of output channels of augmentation pipeline 1 or 3 – randomize_input_shape_period The batch interval to randomly change the output width and height. For value K, the augmentation pipeline will adjust output shape per K batches, and the adjusted output width/height will be within 0.6 to 1.5 times of the base width/height. Note: If K=0, the output width/height will always be the exact base width/height as configured, and training will be much faster. But the accuracy of the trained network might not be as good. non-negative integer 10 mosaic_prob The probability of mosaic augmentation to be applied on one image float of [0, 1] 0.5 mosaic_min_ratio The minimum ratio of width/height one sub-image should occupy float of (0, 0.5) 0.2 image_mean A key/value pair to specify image mean values. If omitted, ImageNet mean will be used for image preprocessing. If set, depending on output_channel , either ‘r/g/b’ or ‘l’ key/value pair must be configured. dict –

YOLOv4-tiny supports two data formats: the sequence format (images folder and raw labels folder with KITTI format) and the tfrecords format (images folder and TFRecords). From our experience, if mosaic augmentation is disabled (mosaic_prob=0), training with TFRecords format is faster. If mosaic augmentation is enabled (mosaic_prob>0), training with sequence format is faster. The train and evaluate command will determine the data format based on your dataset_config .

The YOLOv4-tiny dataloader assumes the training/validation split is already done and the data is prepared in KITTI format: images and labels are in two separate folders, where each image in the image folder has a .txt label file with the same filename in the label folder, and the label file content follows KITTI format. The COCO data format is supported but only through TFRecords. Prepare the TFRecords using dataset_convert .

Sequence format

The following is an example dataset_config element if you want to use sequence format:

Copy Copied! dataset_config { data_sources: { label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/label_2" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/image_2" } data_sources: { label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/label_3" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/image_3" } include_difficult_in_training: true target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "pedestrian" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "cyclist" value: "cyclist" } target_class_mapping { key: "van" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person_sitting" value: "pedestrian" } validation_data_sources: { label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val/label_1" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val/image_1" } }

The parameters in dataset_config are defined as follows:

data_sources : The path to datasets to train on. If you have multiple data sources for training, you may use multiple data_sources . This field contains 2 parameters: label_directory_path : The path to the data source label folder. image_directory_path : The path to the data source image folder.

include_difficult_in_training : A flag specifying whether to include difficult boxes in training. If set to false , difficult boxes will be ignored. Difficult boxes are those with non-zero occlusion levels in KITTI labels.

target_class_mapping : This parameter maps the class names in the labels to the target class to be trained in the network. An element is defined for every source class to target class mapping. This field was included with the intention of grouping similar class objects under one umbrella. For example, “car”, “van”, “heavy_truck”, etc. may be grouped under “automobile”. The “key” field is the value of the class name in the tfrecords file, and the “value” field corresponds to the value that the network is expected to learn.

validation_data_sources : Captures the path to datasets to validate on. If you have multiple data sources for validation, you may use multiple validation_data_sources . Like data_sources , this field contains two parameters.

Note The class names key in the target_class_mapping must be identical to the one shown in the KITTI labels so that the correct classes are picked up for training.





TFRecords format

TFRecords format requires tfrecords for all labels. This requires running of tao model yolo_v4_tiny dataset-convert command. The command has same functionality and argument requirements as that of detectnet_v2 and for details of how to generate tfrecords, check Pre-processing the Dataset in detectnet_v2.

The following is an example dataset_config element if you want to use tfrecords format that was converted from KITTI data format. Here, we assume your tfrecords are all generated under a folder called tfrecords, which is under same parent folder with images and labels:

Copy Copied! dataset_config { data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training/tfrecords/<tfrecords pattern>" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/training" } include_difficult_in_training: true image_extension: "png" target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "pedestrian" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "cyclist" value: "cyclist" } target_class_mapping { key: "van" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person_sitting" value: "pedestrian" } validation_data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val/tfrecords/<tfrecords pattern>" image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/val" } }

The parameters in dataset_config are defined as follows:

data_sources : The path to datasets to train on. If you have multiple data sources for training, you may use multiple data_sources . This field contains 2 parameters: tfrecords_path : The path to the data source tfrecords. image_directory_path : The path to the root directory containing the image folder.

image_extension : Image extensions of images contained in the image folder. Note, to use tfrecords format, all images must have same extensions and currently we support jpg and png

validation_data_sources : Captures the path to datasets to validate on. This field contains two parameters same as data_sources . If you have multiple data sources for validation, you may use multiple validation_data_sources .

All other fields are same as those in sequence format dataset_config .

The YOLOv4 configuration ( yolov4_config ) defines the parameters needed for building the YOLOv4-tiny model. Details are summarized in the table below.