Optical Inspection
The Optical Inspection model detects defective PCB (Printed Circuit Board) components given component level images of PCBs.
The training algorithm optimizes the Siamese network to minimize the distance between similar samples and maximize the distance between dissimilar samples. This model was trained using the SiameseOI training app in TAO Toolkit v5.0.
The primary use case for this model is in defect detection for automated optical inspection (AOI) use-cases.
Previous PCB Classification
Next Retail Object Detection