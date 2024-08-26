NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.3.0
Visual ChangeNet-Segmentation

Visual ChangeNet-Segmentation is an NVIDIA-developed semantic change segmentation model and is included in the TAO Toolkit. Visual ChangeNet supports the following tasks:

  • train

  • evaluate

  • inference

  • export

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

tao model visual_changenet <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>

Where args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in the following sections.

Data Input for VisualChangeNet

VisualChangeNet-Segmentation requires the data to be provided as image and mask folders. See the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the input data format for VisualChangeNet-Segmentation.

Creating a Training Experiment Spec File

Configuring a Custom Dataset

This section provides an example configuration and commands for training VisualChangeNet-Segmentation using the dataset format described for the LEVIR-CD dataset, above. LEVIR-CD dataset is a large-scale remote sensing building Change Detection dataset.

Here is an example spec file for training a VisualChangeNet-Segmentation model with NVIDIA’s FAN Hybrid backbone on the LEVIR-CD dataset using the Data Annotation Format.

encryption_key: tlt_encode
task: segment
train:
  pretrained_model_path: /path/to/pretrained/model.pth
  resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
  segment:
    loss: "ce"
    weights: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5, 0.8, 1.0]
  num_epochs: 350
  num_nodes: 1
  val_interval: 1
  checkpoint_interval: 1
  optim:
    lr: 0.0001
    optim: "adamw"
    policy: "linear"
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.01
    betas: [0.9, 0.999]
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
model:
  backbone:
    type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
    pretrained_backbone_path: null
    freeze_backbone: False
  decode_head:
    feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 16]
dataset:
  segment:
    dataset: "CNDataset"
    root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
    data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
    label_transform: "norm"
    batch_size: 16
    workers: 2
    multi_scale_train: True
    multi_scale_infer: False
    num_classes: 2
    img_size: 256
    image_folder_name: "A"
    change_image_folder_name: "B"
    list_folder_name: 'list'
    annotation_folder_name: "label"
    train_split: "train"
    validation_split: "val"
    label_suffix: .png
    augmentation:
      random_flip:
        vflip_probability: 0.5
        hflip_probability: 0.5
        enable: True
      random_rotate:
        rotate_probability: 0.5
        angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
        enable: True
      random_color:
        brightness: 0.3
        contrast: 0.3
        saturation: 0.3
        hue: 0.3
        enable: True
      with_scale_random_crop:
        enable: True
      with_random_crop: True
      with_random_blur: True
evaluate:
  checkpoint: "???"
  vis_after_n_batches: 10
inference:
  checkpoint: "???"
  vis_after_n_batches: 1
export:
  gpu_id: 0
  checkpoint: "???"
  onnx_file: "???"
  input_width: 256
  input_height: 256

Parameter Data Type Default Description
model dict config The configuration of the model architecture
dataset dict config The configuration for the dataset detailed in the Config section
train dict config The configuration for training parameters, which is detailed in the Train section
results_dir string The path to save the model experiment log outputs and model checkpoints
task str segment A flag to indicate the change detection task. Currently supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification

train

results_dir string The path to save the model training experiment log outputs and model checkpoints
checkpoint_interval int 5 The interval at which the checkpoint needs to be saved
resume_training_checkpoint_path str None The path to the checkpoint for resuming training

segment

Dict

str
list

None

ce

The segment dict contains configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet Segmentation pipeline with the following parameters:

* loss: The loss function used for segmentation training.
* weights: Weights for multi-scale training.
num_nodes unsigned int 1 The number of nodes. If the value is larger than 1, multi-node is enabled.
val_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the validation is run
checkpoint_interval int 1 The number of steps at which the checkpoint needs to be saved
num_epochs int 300 The total number of epochs to run the experiment
pretrained_model_path string The path to the pretrained model checkpoint to initialize the end-end model weights.

optim

dict config

None

Contains the configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet optimizer detailed in
the optim section.

optim

optim:
  lr: 0.0001
  optim: "adamw"
  policy: "linear"
  momentum: 0.9
  weight_decay: 0.01

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
lr float 0.0005 The learning rate >=0.0
optim str adamw

policy

str

linear

The learning scheduler:
* linear : LambdaLR decreases the lr by a multiplicative factor.
* step : StepLR decrease the lr by 0.1 at every num_epochs//3

linear/step
momentum float 0.9 The momentum for the AdamW optimizer
weight_decay float 0.1 The weight decay coefficient

Model

The following example model config provides options to change the VisualChangeNet-Segmentation architecture for training.

model:
  backbone:
    type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
    pretrained_backbone_path: null
    freeze_backbone: False
  decode_head:
    feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 16]
    align_corner: False

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values

backbone

Dict
string

bool

None

None
False

A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters:
* type: The name of the backbone to be used

* pretrained_backbone_path: The path to pre-trained backbone weights file
* freeze_backbone: Whether to freeze the backbone weights during training

fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
fan_large_16_p4_hybrid
fan_small_12_p4_hybrid
fan_base_16_p4_hybrid

decode_head

Dict
bool
list

None
False
[4, 8, 16, 16]

A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters:
* align_corners
* feature_strides

True, False
True, False

Dataset

The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, augmentation, and pre-processing. An example dataset is provided below.

dataset:
  segment:
    dataset: "CNDataset"
    root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
    data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
    label_transform: "norm"
    batch_size: 16
    workers: 2
    multi_scale_train: True
    multi_scale_infer: False
    num_classes: 2
    img_size: 256
    image_folder_name: "A"
    change_image_folder_name: "B"
    list_folder_name: 'list'
    annotation_folder_name: "label"
    train_split: "train"
    validation_split: "val"
    test_split: "test"
    predict_split: 'predict'
    label_suffix: .png
    augmentation:
      random_flip:
        vflip_probability: 0.5
        hflip_probability: 0.5
        enable: True
      random_rotate:
        rotate_probability: 0.5
        angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
        enable: True
      random_color:
        brightness: 0.3
        contrast: 0.3
        saturation: 0.3
        hue: 0.3
        enable: True
      with_scale_random_crop:
        enable: True
      with_random_crop: True
      with_random_blur: True

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
segment Dict The segment contains dataset config for the segmentation dataloader detailed in the segment section.
classify Dict The classify contains dataset config for the classification dataloader

segment

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
dataset Dict CNDataset The dataloader supported for segmentation CNDataset
root_dir str The root directory path where the dataset is located.
data_name str LEVIR-CD The dataset identifier LEVIR-CD, LandSCD, custom
batch_size int 32 The number of samples per batch >0
workers int 2 The number of worker processes for data loading >=0
multi_scale_train bool True Whether multi-scale training is enabled True, False
multi_scale_infer bool False Whether multi-scale inference is enabled True, False
num_classes int 2 Number of classes in the dataset. >=2
img_size int 256 Size of the input images after resizing.
image_folder_name str A Name of the folder containing input images.
change_image_folder_name str B Name of the folder containing the changed images
list_folder_name str list Name of the folder containing dataset split lists’ csv files.
annotation_folder_name str label Name of the folder containing annotation masks
train_split str train Dataset split used for training, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
validation_split str val Dataset split used for validation, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
test_split str test Dataset split used for evaluation, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
predict_split str predict Dataset split used for inference, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
label_suffix str .png Suffix of the label image files.
augmentation Dict None Dictionary containing various data augmentation settings, which is detailed in the augmentation section.

augmentation

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values

random_flip

Dict
float
float
enable

None
0.5
0.5
True

Random vertical and horizontal flipping augmentation settings.
* vflip_probability: Probability of vertical flipping.
* hflip_probability: Probability of horizontal flipping.
* enable: Enable or disable random flipping augmentation.

>=0.0
>=0.0

random_rotate

Dict
float
list
enable

None
0.5
[90, 180, 270]
True

Randomly rotate images with specified probability and angles
* rotate_probability: Probability of applying random rotation.
* angle_list: List of rotation angles to choose from.
* enable: Enable or disable random rotation augmentation.

>=0.0
>=0.0

random_color

Dict
float
float
float
float
enable

None
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
True

Apply random color augmentation to images.
* brightness: Maximum brightness change factor.
* contrast: Maximum contrast change factor.
* saturation: Maximum saturation change factor.
* hue: Maximum hue change factor.
* enabled: Enable or disable random color augmentation.

>=0.0
>=0.0
>=0.0
>=0.0

with_scale_random_crop

Dict
enable

None
True

Apply random scaling and cropping augmentation.
* enabled: Enable or disable random color augmentation.

True, False
with_random_crop bool True Apply random crop augmentation. True, False
with_random_blur bool True Apply random blurring augmentation. True, False

Example spec file for ViT backbones

Note

The following spec file is only relevant for TAO Toolkit versions 5.3 and later.

encryption_key: tlt_encode
task: segment
train:
  pretrained_model_path: /path/to/pretrained/model.pth
  resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
  segment:
    loss: "ce"
    weights: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5, 0.8, 1.0]
  num_epochs: 350
  num_nodes: 1
  val_interval: 1
  checkpoint_interval: 1
  optim:
    lr: 0.00002
    optim: "adamw"
    policy: "linear"
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.01
    betas: [0.9, 0.999]
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
model:
  backbone:
    type: "vit_large_nvdinov2"
    pretrained_backbone_path: /path/to/pretrained/backbone.pth
    freeze_backbone: False
  decode_head:
    feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 32]
dataset:
  segment:
    dataset: "CNDataset"
    root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
    data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
    label_transform: "norm"
    batch_size: 16
    workers: 2
    multi_scale_train: True
    multi_scale_infer: False
    num_classes: 2
    img_size: 256
    image_folder_name: "A"
    change_image_folder_name: "B"
    list_folder_name: 'list'
    annotation_folder_name: "label"
    train_split: "train"
    validation_split: "val"
    label_suffix: .png
    augmentation:
      random_flip:
        vflip_probability: 0.5
        hflip_probability: 0.5
        enable: True
      random_rotate:
        rotate_probability: 0.5
        angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
        enable: True
      random_color:
        brightness: 0.3
        contrast: 0.3
        saturation: 0.3
        hue: 0.3
        enable: True
      with_scale_random_crop:
        enable: True
      with_random_crop: True
      with_random_blur: True
evaluate:
  checkpoint: "???"
  vis_after_n_batches: 10
inference:
  checkpoint: "???"
  vis_after_n_batches: 1
export:
  gpu_id: 0
  checkpoint: "???"
  onnx_file: "???"
  input_width: 256
  input_height: 256


Training the Model

Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Segmentation training:

tao model visual_changenet train -e <experiment_spec_file>
                    -r <results_dir>
                    --gpus <num_gpus>
                    task=segment

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • -r, --results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written.

  • task: The task (‘segment’ or ‘classify’) for the visual_changenet training. Default: segment.

Optional Arguments

  • --gpus: The number of GPUs to use for training. The default value is 1.

Here’s an example of using the VisualChangeNet training command:

tao model visual_changenet train -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR --gpus $NUM_GPUs


Creating Testing Experiment Spec File

Here is an example spec file for testing evaluation and inference of a trained VisualChangeNet-Segmentation model:

results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
task: segment
model:
  backbone:
    type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
dataset:
  segment:
    dataset: "CNDataset"
    root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
    data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
    label_transform: "norm"
    batch_size: 16
    workers: 2
    multi_scale_train: True
    multi_scale_infer: False
    num_classes: 2
    img_size: 256
    image_folder_name: "A"
    change_image_folder_name: "B"
    list_folder_name: 'list'
    annotation_folder_name: "label"
    test_split: "test"
    predict_split: 'predict'
    label_suffix: .png
evaluate:
  checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
  vis_after_n_batches: 1
inference:
  checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
  vis_after_n_batches: 1

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
checkpoint string Path to PyTorch model to evaluate/infer
vis_after_n_batches int Number of batches interval between each visualisation output save.
trt_engine string Path to TensorRT model to inference. Should be only used with TAO Deploy
num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use >0

Evaluating the Model

Use the following command to run a VisualChangeNet-Segmentation evaluation:

tao model visual_changenet evaluate -e <experiment_spec>
                       -r <results_dir>
                       task=segment

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.

  • -r, --results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written.

Here’s an example of using the VisualChangeNet evaluation command:

tao model visual_changenet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR


Running Inference on the Model

Use the following command to run inference on VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with the .tlt model:

tao model visual_changenet inference -e <experiment_spec>
                        -r <results_dir>
                        task=segment

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The spec file to use to set up the evaluation experiment.

  • -r, --results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written.

Here’s an example of using the VisualChangeNet inference command:

tao model visual_changenet inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR


Exporting the Model

Here is an example spec file for exporting the trained VisualChangeNet model:

export:
  checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
  onnx_file: /path/to/model.onnx
  opset_version: 12
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 256
  input_height: 256
  batch_size: -1

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
checkpoint string The path to the PyTorch model to export
onnx_file string The path to the .onnx file
opset_version unsigned int 12 The opset version of the exported ONNX >0
input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported. 3
input_width unsigned int 256 The input width >0
input_height unsigned int 256 The input height >0
batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model. If this value is set to -1, the export uses dynamic batch size. >=-1

Use the following command to export the model:

tao model visual_changenet export [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
                          -r <results_dir>
                          task=segment

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The spec file to use to set up the evaluation experiment.

  • -r, --results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written.

Sample Usage

The following is an example export command:

tao model visual_changenet export -e /path/to/spec.yaml -r $RESULTS_DIR


TensorRT Engine Generation, Validation, and int8 Calibration

For deployment, refer to the TAO Deploy Documentation for VisualChangeNet-Segmentation.
