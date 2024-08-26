Open Images Pre-trained Object Detection
Object detection is a popular computer vision technique that can detect one or multiple objects in a frame. Object detection will recognize the individual objects in an image and places bounding boxes around the object. This model object contains pretrained weights that may be used as a starting point with the following object detection networks in TAO Toolkit to facilitate transfer learning.
YOLOv3
YOLOv4
YOLOv4-tiny
FasterRCNN
SSD
DSSD
RetinaNet
It is trained on a subset of the Google OpenImages dataset.
The following backbones are supported with these detection networks:
resnet10/resnet18/resnet34/resnet50/resnet101
vgg16/vgg19
googlenet
mobilenet_v1/mobilenet_v2
squeezenet
darknet19/darknet53
efficientnet_b0
cspdarknet19/cspdarknet53
cspdarknet_tiny
Some combinations might not be supported. See the matrix below for all supported combinations.
|Object Detection
|Backbone
|FasterRCNN
|SSD
|YOLOv3
|RetinaNet
|DSSD
|YOLOv4
|YOLOv4-tiny
|ResNet10/18/34/50/101
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VGG 16/19
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|GoogLeNet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|MobileNet V1/V2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SqueezeNet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DarkNet 19/53
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CSPDarkNet 19/53
|Yes
|CSPDarkNet-tiny
|Yes
|Efficientnet B0
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Efficientnet B1
|Yes
These are unpruned models with just the feature extractor weights, and may not be used without retraining to deploy in a classification application.
Please make sure to set the
all_projectionsfield to
Falsein the spec file when training a ResNet101 model.
For more instructions on downloading and using the models defined here, refer to the NGC catalog page.