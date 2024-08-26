Open Images Pre-trained Object Detection

Object detection is a popular computer vision technique that can detect one or multiple objects in a frame. Object detection will recognize the individual objects in an image and places bounding boxes around the object. This model object contains pretrained weights that may be used as a starting point with the following object detection networks in TAO Toolkit to facilitate transfer learning.

YOLOv3

YOLOv4

YOLOv4-tiny

FasterRCNN

SSD

DSSD

RetinaNet

It is trained on a subset of the Google OpenImages dataset.