The LPDNet models detect one or more license plate objects in an image and return a box around each object, as well as an lpd label for each object.

TAO Toolkit provides two pretrained LPD models: one is based on the Detectnet_v2 network; the other is based on the YOLOv4-tiny network.

The Detectnet_v2 model delivers two pretrained LPD models: one is trained on an NVIDIA-owned US license-plate dataset; the other is trained on a public Chinese City Parking Dataset (CCPD). They are based on the NVIDIA DetectNet_v2 detector with ResNet18 as the feature extractor. This architecture, also known as GridBox object detection, uses bounding-box regression on a uniform grid on the input image. The Gridbox system divides an input image into a grid that predicts four normalized bounding-box parameters (xc, yc, w, h) and confidence value per output class.

The raw normalized bounding-box and confidence detections need to be post-processed by a clustering algorithm such as DBSCAN or NMS to produce the final bounding-box coordinates and category labels.

The YOLOv4-tiny model delivers models that are trained on a NVIDIA-owned US license plate dataset. They are based on the YOLOv4-tiny detector with cspdarknet_tiny as the feature extractor.