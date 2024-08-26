LPRNet with TAO Deploy

Same spec file can be used as the tao model lprnet export command.

Use the following command to run LPRNet engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy lprnet gen_trt_engine [-h] [-v] -m MODEL_PATH -e EXPERIMENT_SPEC -r RESULTS_DIR [-k KEY] [--data_type {fp32,fp16}] [--engine_file ENGINE_FILE] [--cal_image_dir CAL_IMAGE_DIR] [--cal_data_file CAL_DATA_FILE] [--cal_cache_file CAL_CACHE_FILE] [--max_batch_size MAX_BATCH_SIZE] [--min_batch_size MIN_BATCH_SIZE] [--opt_batch_size OPT_BATCH_SIZE] [--max_workspace_size MAX_WORKSPACE_SIZE] [--gpu_index GPU_INDEX] [--log_file LOG_FILE]

-m, --model_path : The .onnx or .etlt model to be converted

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

-r, --results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

-h, --help : Show this help message and exit.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model.

--data_type : The desired engine data type. The options are fp32 , fp16 . The default value is fp32 . int8 is not supported for LPRNet.

--engine_file : Path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific, and cannot be generalized across GPUs. As TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to training GPU.

--gpu_index : The index of (discrete) GPUs used for exporting the model. You can specify the index of the GPU to run export if the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that gen_trt_engine can only run on a single GPU.

--log_file : The path to the log file. The default path is “stdout”.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy lprnet gen_trt_engine -m /workspace/ssd_resnet18_epoch_100_int8.onnx \ -e /workspace/default_spec.txt \ -r /export/ \ --data_type fp16 \ --max_batch_size 8 \ --engine_file /export/fp16.engine



