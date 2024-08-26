Integrating TAO Models into DeepStream

The deep learning and computer vision models that you’ve trained can be deployed on edge devices, such as a Jetson Xavier or Jetson Nano, a discrete GPU, or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs. TAO Toolkit has been designed to integrate with DeepStream SDK, so models trained with TAO Toolkit will work out of the box with DeepStream SDK.

DeepStream SDK is a streaming analytic toolkit to accelerate building AI-based video analytic applications. This section will describe how to deploy your trained model to DeepStream SDK.

To deploy a model trained by TAO Toolkit to DeepStream we have two options:

Option 1 : Integrate the .etlt model directly in the DeepStream app. The model file is generated by export.

Option 2 : Generate a device-specific optimized TensorRT engine using TAO Deploy. The generated TensorRT engine file can also be ingested by DeepStream.

Option 3 (Deprecated for x86 devices): Generate a device-specific optimized TensorRT engine using TAO Converter.

Machine-specific optimizations are done as part of the engine creation process, so a distinct engine should be generated for each environment and hardware configuration. If the TensorRT or CUDA libraries of the inference environment are updated (including minor version updates), or if a new model is generated, new engines need to be generated. Running an engine that was generated with a different version of TensorRT and CUDA is not supported and will cause unknown behavior that affects inference speed, accuracy, and stability, or it may fail to run altogether.

Option 1 is very straightforward. The .etlt file and calibration cache are directly used by DeepStream. DeepStream will automatically generate the TensorRT engine file and then run inference. TensorRT engine generation can take some time depending on size of the model and type of hardware.

Engine generation can be done ahead of time with Option 2: TAO Deploy is used to convert the .etlt file to TensorRT; this file is then provided directly to DeepStream. The TAO Deploy workflow is similar to TAO Converter, which is deprecated for x86 devices from TAO version 4.0.x but is still required for deployment to Jetson devices.

See the Exporting the Model section for more details on how to export a TAO model.

The tables below capture the compatibility of the various open architectures supported in TAO Toolkit and and pre-trained models distributed with TAO Toolkit for deployment with respective versions of DeepStream SDK.

Open Model Deployment Model Model output format Prunable INT8 Compatible with DS5.1 Compatible with DS6.0 TRT-OSS required Image Classification Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No MultiTask Classification Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No DetectNet_v2 Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No EfficientDet Encrypted ONNX Yes Yes No Yes Yes FasterRCNN Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SSD Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes YOLOv3 Encrypted ONNX Yes Yes Yes (with TRT 7.1) Yes Yes YOLOv4 Encrypted ONNX Yes Yes Yes (with TRT 7.1) Yes Yes YOLOv4-tiny Encrypted ONNX Yes Yes Yes (with TRT 7.1) Yes Yes DSSD Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes RetinaNet Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes MaskRCNN Encrypted UFF No Yes Yes Yes Yes UNET Encrypted ONNX No Yes Yes Yes No Character Recognition Encrypted ONNX No Yes Yes Yes No PointPillars Encrypted ONNX Yes No No No Yes

Pre-trained Model Deployment Model Name Model arch Model output format Prunable INT8 Compatible with DS5.1 Compatible with DS6.0 TRT-OSS required PeopleNet DetectNet_v2 Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No TrafficCamNet DetectNet_v2 Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No DashCamNet DetectNet_v2 Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No FaceDetect-IR DetectNet_v2 Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No FaceDetect DetectNet_v2 Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No VehicleMakeNet Image Classification Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No VehicleTypeNet Image Classification Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No LPDNet DetectNet_v2 Encrypted UFF Yes Yes Yes Yes No LPRNet Character Recognition Encrypted ONNX No Yes Yes Yes No PeopleSegNet MaskRCNN Encrypted UFF No Yes Yes Yes Yes PeopleSemSegNet UNET Encrypted ONNX No Yes Yes Yes Yes BodyPoseNet VGG Backbone with Custom Refinement Stages Encrypted ONNX Yes Yes No Yes No EmotionNet 5 Fully Connected Layers Encrypted ONNX No No No Yes No FPENet Recombinator networks Encrypted ONNX No Yes No Yes No GazeNet Four branch AlexNet based model Encrypted ONNX No No No Yes No GestureNet ResNet18 Encrypted ONNX No Yes No Yes No HeartRateNet Two branch model with attention Encrypted ONNX No No No Yes No Action Recognition Net Action Recognition Net Encrypted ONNX No No No Yes No OCDNet Optical Character Detection ONNX Yes No No No Yes OCRNet Optical Character Recognition ONNX Yes No No No Yes Optical Inspection Optical Inspection ONNX No No No No No PCBInspection Image Classification ONNX No No No No No Retail Object Recognition Metric Learning Recognition ONNX No No No Yes No

Note Due to changes in the TensorRT API between versions 8.0.x and 7.2.x , the deployable models generated using the export task in TAO Toolkit 3.0-21.11+ can only be deployed in DeepStream version 6.0. In order to deploy the models compatible with DeepStream 5.1 from the table above with DeepStream 5.1, you will need to run the corresponding tao model <model> export task using the TAO Toolkit 3.0-21.08 package to re-generate a deployable model and calibration cache file that is compatible with TensorRT 7.2. Similarly, if you have a model trained with TAO Toolkit 3.0-21.08 package and want to deploy to DeepStream 6.0, please regenerate the deployable model.etlt and int8 calibration file using the corresponding tao model <model> export task in TAO Toolkit 3.0-21.11+ TAO Toolkit 3.0-21.11+ was built with TensorRT 8.0.1.6. To downgrade to the 3.0-21.08 or 3.0-21.11 package, please instantiate a new virtual environment by following the instructions in the Quick Start Guide and run the following commands Copy Copied! pip3 install nvidia-pyindex pip3 install nvidia-tao==0.1.19 # for 3.0-21.08 pip3 install nvidia-tao==0.1.20 # for 3.0-21.11

Follow the instructions below to deploy TAO models to DeepStream.