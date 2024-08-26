Working With the Containers

To run the DNNs from one of the multiple enclosed containers, you first need to know which networks are housed in which container. A simple way to get this information is to install the TAO Toolkit Launcher on your local machine and running tao info –verbose , enclosed across multiple containers.

The following is sample output from TAO 5.0.1:

Copy Copied! Configuration of the TAO Toolkit Instance task_group: model: dockers: nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit: 5.0.0-tf2.9.1: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. classification_tf2 2. efficientdet_tf2 5.0.0-tf1.15.5: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. bpnet 2. classification_tf1 3. converter 4. detectnet_v2 5. dssd 6. efficientdet_tf1 7. faster_rcnn 8. fpenet 9. lprnet 10. mask_rcnn 11. multitask_classification 12. retinanet 13. ssd 14. unet 15. yolo_v3 16. yolo_v4 17. yolo_v4_tiny 5.0.0-pyt: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. action_recognition 2. centerpose 3. classification_pyt 4. deformable_detr 5. dino 6. mal 7. ml_recog 8. ocdnet 9. ocrnet 10. optical_inspection 11. pointpillars 12. pose_classification 13. re_identification 14. re_identification_transformer 15. segformer 16. visual_changenet dataset: dockers: nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit: 5.0.0-dataservice: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. augmentation 2. auto_label 3. annotations 4. analytics deploy: dockers: nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit: 5.0.0-deploy: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. centerpose 2. classification_pyt 3. classification_tf1 4. classification_tf2 5. deformable_detr 6. detectnet_v2 7. dino 8. dssd 9. efficientdet_tf1 10. efficientdet_tf2 11. faster_rcnn 12. lprnet 13. mask_rcnn 14. ml_recog 15. multitask_classification 16. ocdnet 17. ocrnet 18. optical_inspection 19. retinanet 20. segformer 21. ssd 22. unet 23. visual_changenet 24. yolo_v3 25. yolo_v4 26. yolo_v4_tiny format_version: 3.0 toolkit_version: 5.0.0 published_date: 05/31/2023

The container name associated with the task can be derived as $DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG . For example, from the log above, the Docker name to run detectnet_v2 can be derived as follows:

Copy Copied! export DOCKER_REGISTRY="nvcr.io" export DOCKER_NAME="nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit" export DOCKER_TAG="5.0.0-tf1.15.5" export DOCKER_CONTAINER=$DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG

Once you have the Docker name, invoke the container by running the commands defined by the network without the :code:`tao` prefix. For example, the following command will run a detectnet_v2 training job with 4 GPUs: