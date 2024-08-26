Nvidia Transfer Learning REST API

The Nvidia Transfer Learning API service includes methods for dealing with the content of experimental workspaces, such as user datasets and experiments. It also includes methods for executing NVTL actions applicable to data and specifications stored in experimental workspaces.

Typically, you create a dataset for a specific network type, create an experiment that is pointing to this dataset, pick a base experiment, and customize specs before executing network-related actions.

/api/v1/users/$USER_ID/datasets | /api/v1/users/$USER_ID/experiments List datasets for user List experiments for user Retrieve a new dataset Retrieve an experiment Delete a dataset Delete an experiment Create a dataset Create a new experiment Update dataset metadata Update experiment metadata Update dataset metadata partially Update experiment metadata partially Dataset upload Retrieve default action specs Retrieve default action specs Retrieve experiment action specs Retrieve dataset action specs Update current experiment specs Update dataset action specs Run experiment actions Run dataset actions List experiment actions List dataset jobs Retrieve experiment job Retrieve dataset job Early stop / Cancel experiment actions Cancel dataset job Delete a experiment job Delete a dataset job Download experiment action job List files of a dataset job List files of a experiment job Download selective files of a dataset job Download selective files of a experiment job Download dataset action job Resume training

See the TAO Toolkit API Reference for more details.