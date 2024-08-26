TAO Toolkit MLOPS Integration

MLOPs (Machine Learning OPerations) is a set of practises to reliably deploy and maintain machine learning models in production environments. Training Deep Learning models can be a very tedious process that involves running multiple iterations of training with different combinations of hyperparameters. This may result in several experiments and metrics to track. To help streamline experiment and metric tracking, TAO Toolkit integrates with the following third-party MLOPS services:

Note To integrate TAO Toolkit with a third-party MLOPs service, you will need to set up an account with the respective service. Follow the Log in instructions on the page for the respective service.