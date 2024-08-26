TAO Toolkit Source Code

NVIDIA TAO Toolkit is a low-code AI toolkit, containing solutions to train, fine tune, and optimize Deep Learning models for various computer vision use cases. These Deep Learning solutions are implemented across many popular training frameworks, such as TensorFlow (version 1.15.x and version 2.x), PyTorch (including PyTorch lightning), and NVIDIA TensorRT. As of TAO Toolkit version 5.0.0, the source code for all the core deep learning network implementations has been open sourced, allowing you to get visibility into the workings of the different networks and customize them to suit your use cases.

The source code repositories are organized into the following core repositories, from which the TAO Toolkit Deep Learning containers are built.

tao_tensorflow1_backend: TAO Toolkit deep learning networks with TensorFlow 1.x backend tao_tensorflow2_backend: TAO Toolkit deep learning networks with TensorFlow 2.x backend tao_pytorch_backend: TAO Toolkit deep learning networks with PyTorch backend tao_dataset_suite: A set of advanced data augmentation and analytics tools. The source code in this repository maps to the routines contained with the data services arm of TAO Toolkit. tao_deploy: A package that uses TensorRT to both optimize TAO Toolkit trained models and run inference and evaluation.

There is also a lightweight repository with supplementary tooling:

tao_launcher: A Python CLI to interact with the TAO Toolkit containers that can be installed using pip. tao_front_end_services: TAO Toolkit as a stand-alone service and TAO Client CLI package tao_tutorials: Quick start scripts and tutorial notebooks to get started with TAO Toolkit

The diagrams below illustrate how the commands issued by the user flow to the system.

Running a TensorFlow 1.x network

Running a PyTorch network