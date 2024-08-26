Multitask classification expects a directory of images and two CSVs for training labels and validation labels. The image directory should contain all images for both training and validation (but it can contain additional images). Only images specified in training CSV file will be used during training and same for validation.

The data structure should look like following:

Copy Copied! |--dataset_root: |--images |--1.jpg |--2.jpg |--3.jpg |--4.jpg |--5.jpg |--6.jpg |--train.csv |--val.csv

Training and validation CSV files contain the labels for training and validation images. Both CSVs should have same format: the first column of the CSV must be fname , standing for the filename of the image. If you have N tasks, you need additional N columns, each with the task name as column name. For each image (row entry in CSV), there must be one and only one label for each task cell. An example for train.csv with 3 classification tasks (color, type and size) is like following:

fname color type size 1.jpg Blue 1 Big 2.jpg Red 1 Small 3.jpg Red 0 Small

Note: currently, multitask image classification only supports RGB training. The trained model will always have 3 input channels. For inferencing on grayscale images, user should load the image as RGB with same values in all channels. This is also how the training script handles grayscale training images.