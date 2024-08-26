The Auto-Label service supports the following tasks:

generate - Generates pseudo-labels based on the input bounding boxes

The Auto-Label service can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

Copy Copied! tao dataset auto-label generate [-h] -e <experiment spec> [-r <results_dir>] [--gpus <num_gpus>]

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The experiment specification file

--gpus : The number of GPUs to use for inference. The default value is 1.

-h, --help : Show this help message and exit.

Here’s an example of using the Auto-Label generate command with an MAL model:

Copy Copied! tao dataset auto-label generate --gpus 2 -e /path/to/spec.yaml



