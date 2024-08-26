NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA TAO  NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.3.0  OCRNet with TAO Deploy

OCRNet with TAO Deploy

An OCRNet .etlt or .onnx file generated from tao export is taken as an input to tao-deploy to generate an optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the OCRNet, please refer to OCRNet training documentation.

Converting an .etlt or .onnx File into TensorRT Engine

gen_trt_engine

The gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate the TensorRT engine from .etlt` or .onnx.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gen_trt_engine:
    onnx_file: "??"
    results_dir: "${results_dir}/convert_dataset"

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values
onnx_file String The absolute path to the exported .etlt or .onnx model
trt_engine String The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
gpu_id Unsigned int 0 The GPU device index Valid gpu index
input_channel Unsigned int 1 The input channel of the TensorRT engine >0
input_width Unsigned int 100 The input width of the TensorRT engine >0
input_height Unsigned int 32 The input height of the TensorRT engine >0
opset_version Unsigned int 12 The ONNX opset version Valid ONNX opset version
batch_size Unsigned int -1 The batch size of the TensorRT engine. Set it to -1 to enable dynamic batch. -1 or >0
verbose Bool False A flag to enable verbose information output during TensorRT engine generation True/False
tensorrt Dict config Other options for TensorRT-engine generation
results_dir String The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter provides more options for TensorRT generation.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tensorrt:
    data_type: fp16
    workspace_size: 1024
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 1
    max_batch_size: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values
data_type String fp16 The precision of the generated TensorRT engine fp16,FP32
workspace_size Unsigned int 1024 The workspace size of the generated TensorRT engine >0
min_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0
opt_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0
max_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0

Use the following command to generate the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e <experiment_spec_file>
                                 results_dir=<global_results_dir>
                                 [gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option>=<gen_trt_engine_option_value>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir.

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file:

Here’s an example for using the OCRNet evaluate command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
                                 results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
                                 gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_TAO_MODEL \
                                 gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE


Running Evaluation through the TensorRT Engine

The evaluate parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
evaluate:
    trt_engine: "??"
    test_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
    test_dataset_gt_file: "/path/to/gt_file_list"
    input_width: 100
    input_height: 32

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values
trt_engine String The absolute path to the TensorRT engine
gput_id Unsigned int 0 The GPU device index Valid gpu index
test_dataset_dir String The absolute path to the test images directory
test_dataset_gt_file String The absolute path to the ground truth file for test_images. The required format for the ground truth is described in the Preparing Data section. >0
input_width Unsigned int 100 The input width of the TensorRT engine >0
input_height Unsigned int 32 The input height of the TensorRT engine >0
batch_size Unsigned int 1 The batch size of the inference >0
results_dir String The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output

Use the following command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
                           results_dir=<global_results_dir>
                           [evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_value>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir.

Optional Arguments

You can set the optional arguments to override the options values in the experiment spec file.

Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
                           results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
                           evaluate.test_dataset_dir=$EVALUATE_IMG_DIR \
                           evaluate.test_dataset_gt_file=$EVALUATE_GT_FILE \
                           evaluate.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE


Running Inference through TensorRT Engine

The inference parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
inference:
    trt_engine: "??"
    inference_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
    input_width: 100
    input_height: 32

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values
trt_engine String The absolute path to the TensorRT engine
gput_id Unsigned int 0 The GPU device index Valid gpu index
inference_dataset_dir String The absolute path to the inference images directory
input_width Unsigned int 100 The input width of the TensorRT engine >0
input_height Unsigned int 32 The input height of the TensorRT engine >0
batch_size Unsigned int 1 The batch size of the inference >0
results_dir String The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output

Use the following command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocrnet inference -e <experiment_spec_file>
                               results_dir=<global_results_dir>
                               [inference.<inference_option>=<evaluate_value>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir.

Optional Arguments

You can set the optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tao deploy ocrnet inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
                            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
                            inference.inference_dataset_dir=$INFERENCE_IMAGES_DIR \
                            inference.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE


Previous YOLOv4-tiny with TAO Deploy
Next SiameseOI with TAO Deploy
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Aug 26, 2024