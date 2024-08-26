OCRNet with TAO Deploy

The gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate the TensorRT engine from .etlt` or .onnx .

Copy Copied! gen_trt_engine: onnx_file: "??" results_dir: "${results_dir}/convert_dataset"

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values onnx_file String – The absolute path to the exported .etlt or .onnx model – trt_engine String – The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine – gpu_id Unsigned int 0 The GPU device index Valid gpu index input_channel Unsigned int 1 The input channel of the TensorRT engine >0 input_width Unsigned int 100 The input width of the TensorRT engine >0 input_height Unsigned int 32 The input height of the TensorRT engine >0 opset_version Unsigned int 12 The ONNX opset version Valid ONNX opset version batch_size Unsigned int -1 The batch size of the TensorRT engine. Set it to -1 to enable dynamic batch. -1 or >0 verbose Bool False A flag to enable verbose information output during TensorRT engine generation True/False tensorrt Dict config – Other options for TensorRT-engine generation – results_dir String – The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output –

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter provides more options for TensorRT generation.

Copy Copied! tensorrt: data_type: fp16 workspace_size: 1024 min_batch_size: 1 opt_batch_size: 1 max_batch_size: 1

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type String fp16 The precision of the generated TensorRT engine fp16,FP32 workspace_size Unsigned int 1024 The workspace size of the generated TensorRT engine >0 min_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0 opt_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0 max_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0

Use the following command to generate the TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e <experiment_spec_file> results_dir=<global_results_dir> [gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option>=<gen_trt_engine_option_value>]

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file.

results_dir : The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir .

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file:

gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option> : The generate TensorRT engine options.

Here’s an example for using the OCRNet evaluate command:

Copy Copied! tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \ results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_TAO_MODEL \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE



