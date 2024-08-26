OCRNet with TAO Deploy
An OCRNet
.etlt or
.onnx file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
an optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the OCRNet, please refer to
OCRNet training documentation.
gen_trt_engine
The
gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate the TensorRT engine from
.etlt` or
.onnx.
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: "??"
results_dir: "${results_dir}/convert_dataset"
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
onnx_file
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the exported
.etlt or
.onnx model
|–
|
trt_engine
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
|–
|
gpu_id
|Unsigned int
|0
|The GPU device index
|Valid gpu index
|
input_channel
|Unsigned int
|1
|The input channel of the TensorRT engine
|>0
|
input_width
|Unsigned int
|100
|The input width of the TensorRT engine
|>0
|
input_height
|Unsigned int
|32
|The input height of the TensorRT engine
|>0
|
opset_version
|Unsigned int
|12
|The ONNX opset version
|Valid ONNX opset version
|
batch_size
|Unsigned int
|-1
|The batch size of the TensorRT engine. Set it to
-1 to enable dynamic batch.
|-1 or >0
|
verbose
|Bool
|False
|A flag to enable verbose information output during TensorRT engine generation
|True/False
|
tensorrt
|Dict config
|–
|Other options for TensorRT-engine generation
|–
|
results_dir
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the
gen_trt_engine log output
|–
tensorrt
The
tensorrt parameter provides more options for TensorRT generation.
tensorrt:
data_type: fp16
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 1
max_batch_size: 1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
data_type
|String
|fp16
|The precision of the generated TensorRT engine
|fp16,FP32
|
workspace_size
|Unsigned int
|1024
|The workspace size of the generated TensorRT engine
|>0
|
min_batch_size
|Unsigned int
|1
|The minimum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine
|>0
|
opt_batch_size
|Unsigned int
|1
|The optimal batch size of the generated TensorRT engine
|>0
|
max_batch_size
|Unsigned int
|1
|The maximum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine
|>0
Use the following command to generate the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e <experiment_spec_file>
results_dir=<global_results_dir>
[gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option>=<gen_trt_engine_option_value>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in
results_dir.
Optional Arguments
You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file:
gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option>: The generate TensorRT engine options.
Here’s an example for using the OCRNet
evaluate command:
tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_TAO_MODEL \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE
The
evaluate parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:
evaluate:
trt_engine: "??"
test_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
test_dataset_gt_file: "/path/to/gt_file_list"
input_width: 100
input_height: 32
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
trt_engine
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the TensorRT engine
|–
|
gput_id
|Unsigned int
|0
|The GPU device index
|Valid gpu index
|
test_dataset_dir
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the test images directory
|–
|
test_dataset_gt_file
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the ground truth file for
test_images. The required format
for the ground truth is described in the Preparing Data section.
|>0
|
input_width
|Unsigned int
|100
|The input width of the TensorRT engine
|>0
|
input_height
|Unsigned int
|32
|The input height of the TensorRT engine
|>0
|
batch_size
|Unsigned int
|1
|The batch size of the inference
|>0
|
results_dir
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the
gen_trt_engine log output
|–
Use the following command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
results_dir=<global_results_dir>
[evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_value>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in
results_dir.
Optional Arguments
You can set the optional arguments to override the options values in the experiment spec file.
evaluate.<evaluate_option>: The evaluate options.
Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:
tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.test_dataset_dir=$EVALUATE_IMG_DIR \
evaluate.test_dataset_gt_file=$EVALUATE_GT_FILE \
evaluate.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE
The
inference parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:
inference:
trt_engine: "??"
inference_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
input_width: 100
input_height: 32
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
trt_engine
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the TensorRT engine
|–
|
gput_id
|Unsigned int
|0
|The GPU device index
|Valid gpu index
|
inference_dataset_dir
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the inference images directory
|–
|
input_width
|Unsigned int
|100
|The input width of the TensorRT engine
|>0
|
input_height
|Unsigned int
|32
|The input height of the TensorRT engine
|>0
|
batch_size
|Unsigned int
|1
|The batch size of the inference
|>0
|
results_dir
|String
|–
|The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output
|–
Use the following command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy ocrnet inference -e <experiment_spec_file>
results_dir=<global_results_dir>
[inference.<inference_option>=<evaluate_value>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in
results_dir.
Optional Arguments
You can set the optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.
inference.<inference_option>: The inference options.
Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:
tao deploy ocrnet inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
inference.inference_dataset_dir=$INFERENCE_IMAGES_DIR \
inference.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE