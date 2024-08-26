The FaceDetect model detects one or more faces in a given image or video. Compared to the FaceirNet model, this model gives better results with RGB images and smaller faces.

The model is based on the NVIDIA DetectNet_v2 detector with ResNet18 as a feature extractor. This architecture, also known as GridBox object detection, uses bounding-box regression on a uniform grid on the input image. The gridbox system divides an input image into a grid that predicts four normalized bounding-box parameters (xc, yc, w, h) and a confidence value per output class.

The raw normalized bounding-box and confidence detections need to be post-processed by a clustering algorithm such as DBSCAN or NMS to produce the final bounding-box coordinates and category labels.