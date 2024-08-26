Integrating Conversational AI Models into Riva

While the TAO Toolkit is an excellent resource to train and finetune models, Riva provides resources to deploy those models into scalable services running on GPUs.

Along with the TAO conversational AI package, we provide the following sample resources on NGC to capture the end to end workflow of training a model with TAO and deploying them to Riva.

Each sample resource contain 2 sample notebooks,

To train the respective model using TAO Toolkit and generate an exported .riva To use this exported .riva file and deploy it to Riva.

You may find more information about the same in the Riva Documentation.