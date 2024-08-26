Deformable DETR with TAO Deploy

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy Copied! evaluate: trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file conf_threshold: 0.0 input_width: 960 input_height: 544 dataset: test_data_sources: image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/ json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json num_classes: 91 batch_size: 8

Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine evaluation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ -r /path/to/results \ evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.

-r, --results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file to run evaluation

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE



