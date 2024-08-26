TRTEXEC with ReIdentificationNet

NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.3.0
The trtexec tool is a command-line wrapper included as part of the TensorRT samples. TAO 5.0.0 exposes the trtexec tool in the TAO Deploy container (or task group when run via launcher) for deploying the model with an x86-based CPU and discrete GPUs. To run trtexec on other platforms, such as Jetson devices, or with versions of TensorRT that are not used by default in the TAO containers, you can follow the official TensorRT documentation on how to get trtexec.

This section describes how to generate a TensorRT engine using trtexec, which allows you to deploy TAO-trained models on TensorRT, Triton, and Deepstream.

Sample command for a ReIdentificationNet model

To generate an .onnx file for ReIdentificationNet, refer to the ReIdentificationNet documentation. ReIdentificationNet currently does not support INT8 calibration.

trtexec --onnx=/path/to/model.onnx \
        --maxShapes=input:16x3x256x128 \
        --minShapes=input:1x3x256x128 \
        --optShapes=input:4x3x256x128 \
        --fp16 \
        --saveEngine=/path/to/save/trt/model.engine

