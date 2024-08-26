Facial Landmarks Estimation

The FPENet model described in this card is a facial keypoints estimator network, which aims to predict the (x,y) location of keypoints for a given input face image.

This model predicts 68, 80, or 104 keypoints for a given face:

Chin: 1-17

Eyebrows: 18-27

Nose: 28-36

Eyes: 37-48

Mouth: 49-61

Inner Lips: 62-68

Pupil: 69-76

Ears: 77-80

Additional eye landmarks: 81-104

It can also handle visible or occluded flags for each keypoint. An example of the keypoints is shown below: