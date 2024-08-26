Deploying to Deepstream for UNet
To deploy a TAO-trained UNet model to DeepStream, you need to use TAO Deploy to generate a device-specific optimized TensorRT engine, which can then be ingested by DeepStream.
Machine-specific optimizations are performed as part of the engine creation process, so you should generate a distinct engine for each environment and hardware configuration. Furthermore, if the TensorRT or CUDA libraries of the inference environment are updated (including minor version updates), or if a new model is generated, you will need to generate new engines. Running an engine that was generated with a different version of TensorRT and CUDA is not supported and will cause unknown behavior that affects inference speed, accuracy, and stability–or it may fail to run altogether.
See the Exporting the Model documentation for UNet for more details on how to export a TAO model.
UNet models require the TensorRT OSS build because several prerequisite TensorRT plugins are only available in the TensorRT open source repo.
If your deployment platform is an x86 PC with an NVIDIA GPU, follow the TensorRT OSS on x86 instructions; if your deployment platform is NVIDIA Jetson, follow the TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64) instructions.
TensorRT OSS on x86
Building TensorRT OSS on x86:
Install Cmake (>=3.13).Note
TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, so install cmake 3.13 if your cmake version is lower than 3.13c
sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz cd cmake-3.13.5/ ./configure make -j$(nproc) sudo make install sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake
Get GPU architecture. The
GPU_ARCHSvalue can be retrieved by the
deviceQueryCUDA sample:
cd /usr/local/cuda/samples/1_Utilities/deviceQuery sudo make ./deviceQuery
If the
/usr/local/cuda/samplesdoesn’t exist in your system, you could download
deviceQuery.cppfrom this GitHub repo. Compile and run
deviceQuery.
nvcc deviceQuery.cpp -o deviceQuery ./deviceQuery
This command will output something like this, which indicates the
GPU_ARCHSis
75based on CUDA Capability major/minor version.
Detected 2 CUDA Capable device(s) Device 0: "Tesla T4" CUDA Driver Version / Runtime Version 10.2 / 10.2 CUDA Capability Major/Minor version number: 7.5
Build TensorRT OSS:
git clone -b 21.08 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT cd TensorRT/ git submodule update --init --recursive export TRT_SOURCE=`pwd` cd $TRT_SOURCE mkdir -p build && cd buildNote
Make sure your
GPU_ARCHSfrom step 2 is in TensorRT OSS
CMakeLists.txt. If GPU_ARCHS is not in TensorRT OSS
CMakeLists.txt, add
-DGPU_ARCHS=<VER>as below, where
<VER>represents
GPU_ARCHSfrom step 2.
/usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS=xy -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=/usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR=`pwd`/out make nvinfer_plugin -j$(nproc)
After building ends successfully,
libnvinfer_plugin.so*will be generated under
\`pwd\`/out/.
Replace the original
libnvinfer_plugin.so*:
sudo mv /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${HOME}/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y sudo cp $TRT_SOURCE/`pwd`/out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y sudo ldconfig
TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64)
Install Cmake (>=3.13)Note
TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, while the default cmake on Jetson/Ubuntu 18.04 is cmake 3.10.2.
Upgrade TensorRT OSS using:
sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz cd cmake-3.13.5/ ./configure make -j$(nproc) sudo make install sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake
Get GPU architecture based on your platform. The
GPU_ARCHSfor different Jetson platform are given in the following table.
Jetson Platform GPU_ARCHS Nano/Tx1 53 Tx2 62 AGX Xavier/Xavier NX 72
Build TensorRT OSS:
git clone -b 21.03 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT cd TensorRT/ git submodule update --init --recursive export TRT_SOURCE=`pwd` cd $TRT_SOURCE mkdir -p build && cd buildNote
The
-DGPU_ARCHS=72below is for Xavier or NX, for other Jetson platform, change
72referring to
GPU_ARCHSfrom step 2.
/usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS=72 -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=/usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR=`pwd`/out make nvinfer_plugin -j$(nproc)
After building ends successfully,
libnvinfer_plugin.so*will be generated under
‘pwd’/out/.
Replace
"libnvinfer_plugin.so*"with the newly generated.
sudo mv /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${HOME}/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y sudo cp `pwd`/out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y sudo ldconfig
The label file is a text file containing the names of the classes that the UNet model
is trained to segment. The order in which the classes are listed here must match the order
in which the model predicts the output. This order is derived from the
target_class_id_mapping.json file that is saved in the
results directory after
training. Here is an example of the
target_class_id_mapping.json file:
{"0": ["foreground"], "1": ["background"]}
Here is an example of the corresponding
unet_labels.txt file. The order in the
unet_labels.txt should match the order of the
target_class_id_mapping.json keys:
foreground
background
The segmentation model is typically used as a primary inference engine. It can also be used as a
secondary inference engine. Download
ds-tlt from the deepstream_tao_apps repo.
Follow these steps to use the TensorRT engine file with the
ds-tlt:
Generate the TensorRT engine using TAO Deploy.
Once the engine file is generated successfully, do the following to set up ds-tlt with DS 6.1.
Follow the instructions here to install ds-tlt: DS TAO installation.
To run this model with the sample
ds-tao-segmentation, you must modify
the existing
pgie_unet_tlt_config.txt file here to point to this model.
For all options, see the configuration file below. To learn more about the parameters, refer to the
DeepStream Development Guide.
From TAO 5.0.0,
.etlt is deprecated. To integrate
.etlt directly in the DeepStream app,
you need following parmaters in the configuration file.
tlt-encoded-model=<TAO Toolkit exported .etlt>
tlt-model-key=<Model export key>
int8-calib-file=<Calibration cache file>
[property]
gpu-id=0
net-scale-factor=0.007843
# 0-RGB, 1-BGR, 2-Gray
model-color-format=1 # For grayscale, this should be set to 2
offsets=127.5; 127.5; 127.5
labelfile-path=</Path/to/unet_labels.txt>
##Replace following path to your model file
# You can provide the model as onnx file or convert it to tensorrt engine offline using tao deploy and
# provide it in the config file.
onnx-file=/path/to/onnx file
# tlt-encoded-model=../../models/citysemsegformer_vdeployable_v1.0/citysemsegformer.etlt # If it is an etlt file
# tlt-model-key=tlt_encode # This is needed if etlt file is used.
# If you provide the model as onnx file, you need to provide the calibration cache and text file here
labelfile-path=/path/to/labels.txt
int8-calib-file=/path/to/calibration cache text file
# Argument to be used if you are using an tensorrt engine
# model-engine-file=<Path/to/tensorrt engine generated by tao deploy>
infer-dims=c;h;w # where c = number of channels, h = height of the model input, w = width of model input.
batch-size=1
## 0=FP32, 1=INT8, 2=FP16 mode
network-mode=2
num-detected-classes=2
interval=0
gie-unique-id=1
## 0=Detector, 1=Classifier, 2=Semantic Segmentation (sigmoid activation), 3=Instance Segmentation, 100=skip nvinfer postprocessing
network-type=100 # set this to 2 if sigmoid activation was used for semantic segmentation
output-tensor-meta=1 # Set this to 1 when network-type is 100
output-blob-names=argmax_1/output # If you had used softmax for segmentation model, it would have beedn replaced with argmax by TAO for optimization. Hence, you need to provide argmax_1/output
segmentation-threshold=0.0
##specify the output tensor order, 0(default value) for CHW and 1 for HWC
segmentation-output-order=1
[class-attrs-all]
roi-top-offset=0
roi-bottom-offset=0
detected-min-w=0
detected-min-h=0
detected-max-w=0
detected-max-h=0
The following is an example of a modified config file for a
resnet18 3-channel model trained on the ISBI dataset:
[property]
gpu-id=0
net-scale-factor=0.007843
# Since the model input channel is 3, and pre-processing of UNET TAO requires BGR format, set the color format to BGR.
# 0-RGB, 1-BGR, 2-Gray
model-color-format=1 # For grayscale, this should be set to 2
offsets=127.5;127.5;127.5
labelfile-path=/home/nvidia/deepstream_tlt_apps/configs/unet_tlt/unet_labels.txt
##Replace following path to your model file
# You can provide the model as onnx file or convert it to tensorrt engine offline using tao deploy and
# provide it in the config file. If you are providing the onnx model, do not forget to provide the model key.
onnx-file=/path/to/unet_resnet18.onnx
# Argument to be used if you are using an tensorrt engine
# model-engine-file=/home/nvidia/deepstream_tlt_apps/models/unet/unet_resnet18_isbi.engine
infer-dims=3;320;320
batch-size=1
## 0=FP32, 1=INT8, 2=FP16 mode
network-mode=2
num-detected-classes=2
interval=0
gie-unique-id=1
## 0=Detector, 1=Classifier, 2=Semantic Segmentation (sigmoid activation), 3=Instance Segmentation, 100=skip nvinfer postprocessing
network-type=100
output-tensor-meta=1 # Set this to 1 when network-type is 100
output-blob-names=argmax_1/output # If you had used softmax for segmentation model, it would have been replaced with argmax by TAO for optimization.
# Hence, you need to provide argmax_1/output
segmentation-threshold=0.0
##specify the output tensor order, 0(default value) for CHW and 1 for HWC
segmentation-output-order=1
[class-attrs-all]
roi-top-offset=0
roi-bottom-offset=0
detected-min-w=0
detected-min-h=0
detected-max-w=0
detected-max-h=0
Below is a sample
ds-tlt command for inference on a single image:
ds-tao-segmentation -c pgie_config_file -i image_isbi_rgb.jpg
The
.png image format is not supported by DeepStream. Inference image needs to be converted to
.jpg.
If
model_input_channels is set to 3, ensure that grayscale images are converted to three-channel
images.