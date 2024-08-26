NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA TAO  NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.3.0  Deploying to Deepstream for UNet

Deploying to Deepstream for UNet

To deploy a TAO-trained UNet model to DeepStream, you need to use TAO Deploy to generate a device-specific optimized TensorRT engine, which can then be ingested by DeepStream.

Machine-specific optimizations are performed as part of the engine creation process, so you should generate a distinct engine for each environment and hardware configuration. Furthermore, if the TensorRT or CUDA libraries of the inference environment are updated (including minor version updates), or if a new model is generated, you will need to generate new engines. Running an engine that was generated with a different version of TensorRT and CUDA is not supported and will cause unknown behavior that affects inference speed, accuracy, and stability–or it may fail to run altogether.

See the Exporting the Model documentation for UNet for more details on how to export a TAO model.

TensorRT Open Source Software (OSS)

UNet models require the TensorRT OSS build because several prerequisite TensorRT plugins are only available in the TensorRT open source repo.

If your deployment platform is an x86 PC with an NVIDIA GPU, follow the TensorRT OSS on x86 instructions; if your deployment platform is NVIDIA Jetson, follow the TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64) instructions.

TensorRT OSS on x86

Building TensorRT OSS on x86:

  1. Install Cmake (>=3.13).

    Note

    TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, so install cmake 3.13 if your cmake version is lower than 3.13c

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake
wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz
tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz
cd cmake-3.13.5/
./configure
make -j$(nproc)
sudo make install
sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake

  2. Get GPU architecture. The GPU_ARCHS value can be retrieved by the deviceQuery CUDA sample:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /usr/local/cuda/samples/1_Utilities/deviceQuery
sudo make
./deviceQuery

    If the /usr/local/cuda/samples doesn’t exist in your system, you could download deviceQuery.cpp from this GitHub repo. Compile and run deviceQuery.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nvcc deviceQuery.cpp -o deviceQuery
./deviceQuery

    This command will output something like this, which indicates the GPU_ARCHS is 75 based on CUDA Capability major/minor version.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Detected 2 CUDA Capable device(s)

Device 0: "Tesla T4"
  CUDA Driver Version / Runtime Version          10.2 / 10.2
  CUDA Capability Major/Minor version number:    7.5

  3. Build TensorRT OSS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    git clone -b 21.08 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT
cd TensorRT/
git submodule update --init --recursive
export TRT_SOURCE=`pwd`
cd $TRT_SOURCE
mkdir -p build && cd build

    Note

    Make sure your GPU_ARCHS from step 2 is in TensorRT OSS CMakeLists.txt. If GPU_ARCHS is not in TensorRT OSS CMakeLists.txt, add -DGPU_ARCHS=<VER> as below, where <VER> represents GPU_ARCHS from step 2.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS=xy  -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=/usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR=`pwd`/out
make nvinfer_plugin -j$(nproc)

    After building ends successfully, libnvinfer_plugin.so* will be generated under \`pwd\`/out/.

  4. Replace the original libnvinfer_plugin.so*:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mv /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${HOME}/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak   // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y
sudo cp $TRT_SOURCE/`pwd`/out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n  /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y
sudo ldconfig

TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64)

  1. Install Cmake (>=3.13)

    Note

    TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, while the default cmake on Jetson/Ubuntu 18.04 is cmake 3.10.2.

    Upgrade TensorRT OSS using:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake
wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz
tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz
cd cmake-3.13.5/
./configure
make -j$(nproc)
sudo make install
sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake

  2. Get GPU architecture based on your platform. The GPU_ARCHS for different Jetson platform are given in the following table.

    Jetson Platform GPU_ARCHS
    Nano/Tx1 53
    Tx2 62
    AGX Xavier/Xavier NX 72

  3. Build TensorRT OSS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    git clone -b 21.03 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT
cd TensorRT/
git submodule update --init --recursive
export TRT_SOURCE=`pwd`
cd $TRT_SOURCE
mkdir -p build && cd build

    Note

    The -DGPU_ARCHS=72 below is for Xavier or NX, for other Jetson platform, change 72 referring to GPU_ARCHS from step 2.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS=72  -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=/usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR=`pwd`/out
make nvinfer_plugin -j$(nproc)

    After building ends successfully, libnvinfer_plugin.so* will be generated under ‘pwd’/out/.

  4. Replace "libnvinfer_plugin.so*" with the newly generated.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mv /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${HOME}/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak   // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y
sudo cp `pwd`/out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n  /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y
sudo ldconfig

Label File

The label file is a text file containing the names of the classes that the UNet model is trained to segment. The order in which the classes are listed here must match the order in which the model predicts the output. This order is derived from the target_class_id_mapping.json file that is saved in the results directory after training. Here is an example of the target_class_id_mapping.json file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{"0": ["foreground"], "1": ["background"]}

Here is an example of the corresponding unet_labels.txt file. The order in the unet_labels.txt should match the order of the target_class_id_mapping.json keys:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
foreground
background

Integrating the model with DeepStream

The segmentation model is typically used as a primary inference engine. It can also be used as a secondary inference engine. Download ds-tlt from the deepstream_tao_apps repo.

Follow these steps to use the TensorRT engine file with the ds-tlt:

  1. Generate the TensorRT engine using TAO Deploy.

  2. Once the engine file is generated successfully, do the following to set up ds-tlt with DS 6.1.

DeepStream Configuration File

To run this model with the sample ds-tao-segmentation, you must modify the existing pgie_unet_tlt_config.txt file here to point to this model. For all options, see the configuration file below. To learn more about the parameters, refer to the DeepStream Development Guide.

From TAO 5.0.0, .etlt is deprecated. To integrate .etlt directly in the DeepStream app, you need following parmaters in the configuration file.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
tlt-encoded-model=<TAO Toolkit exported .etlt>
tlt-model-key=<Model export key>
int8-calib-file=<Calibration cache file>

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[property]
gpu-id=0
net-scale-factor=0.007843
# 0-RGB, 1-BGR, 2-Gray
model-color-format=1 # For grayscale, this should be set to 2
offsets=127.5; 127.5; 127.5
labelfile-path=</Path/to/unet_labels.txt>
##Replace following path to your model file
# You can provide the model as onnx file or convert it to tensorrt engine offline using tao deploy and
# provide it in the config file.
onnx-file=/path/to/onnx file
# tlt-encoded-model=../../models/citysemsegformer_vdeployable_v1.0/citysemsegformer.etlt # If it is an etlt file
# tlt-model-key=tlt_encode # This is needed if etlt file is used.
# If you provide the model as onnx file, you need to provide the calibration cache and text file here
labelfile-path=/path/to/labels.txt
int8-calib-file=/path/to/calibration cache text file
# Argument to be used if you are using an tensorrt engine
# model-engine-file=<Path/to/tensorrt engine generated by tao deploy>
infer-dims=c;h;w # where c = number of channels, h = height of the model input, w = width of model input.
batch-size=1
## 0=FP32, 1=INT8, 2=FP16 mode

network-mode=2
num-detected-classes=2
interval=0
gie-unique-id=1

## 0=Detector, 1=Classifier, 2=Semantic Segmentation (sigmoid activation), 3=Instance Segmentation, 100=skip nvinfer postprocessing
network-type=100 # set this to 2 if sigmoid activation was used for semantic segmentation

output-tensor-meta=1 # Set this to 1 when network-type is 100
output-blob-names=argmax_1/output # If you had used softmax for segmentation model, it would have beedn replaced with argmax by TAO for optimization. Hence, you need to provide argmax_1/output
segmentation-threshold=0.0
##specify the output tensor order, 0(default value) for CHW and 1 for HWC
segmentation-output-order=1

[class-attrs-all]
roi-top-offset=0
roi-bottom-offset=0
detected-min-w=0
detected-min-h=0
detected-max-w=0
detected-max-h=0

The following is an example of a modified config file for a resnet18 3-channel model trained on the ISBI dataset:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[property]
gpu-id=0
net-scale-factor=0.007843
# Since the model input channel is 3, and pre-processing of UNET TAO requires BGR format, set the color format to BGR.
# 0-RGB, 1-BGR, 2-Gray
model-color-format=1 # For grayscale, this should be set to 2
offsets=127.5;127.5;127.5
labelfile-path=/home/nvidia/deepstream_tlt_apps/configs/unet_tlt/unet_labels.txt
##Replace following path to your model file
# You can provide the model as onnx file or convert it to tensorrt engine offline using tao deploy and
# provide it in the config file. If you are providing the onnx model, do not forget to provide the model key.
onnx-file=/path/to/unet_resnet18.onnx
# Argument to be used if you are using an tensorrt engine
# model-engine-file=/home/nvidia/deepstream_tlt_apps/models/unet/unet_resnet18_isbi.engine
infer-dims=3;320;320
batch-size=1

## 0=FP32, 1=INT8, 2=FP16 mode
network-mode=2
num-detected-classes=2
interval=0
gie-unique-id=1

## 0=Detector, 1=Classifier, 2=Semantic Segmentation (sigmoid activation), 3=Instance Segmentation, 100=skip nvinfer postprocessing
network-type=100

output-tensor-meta=1 # Set this to 1 when network-type is 100

output-blob-names=argmax_1/output # If you had used softmax for segmentation model, it would have been replaced with argmax by TAO for optimization.
                           # Hence, you need to provide argmax_1/output
segmentation-threshold=0.0
##specify the output tensor order, 0(default value) for CHW and 1 for HWC
segmentation-output-order=1

[class-attrs-all]
roi-top-offset=0
roi-bottom-offset=0
detected-min-w=0
detected-min-h=0
detected-max-w=0
detected-max-h=0

Below is a sample ds-tlt command for inference on a single image:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ds-tao-segmentation -c pgie_config_file -i image_isbi_rgb.jpg

Note

The .png image format is not supported by DeepStream. Inference image needs to be converted to .jpg. If model_input_channels is set to 3, ensure that grayscale images are converted to three-channel images.
Previous Deploying to DeepStream for MaskRCNN
Next Deploying to Deepstream for Segformer
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Aug 26, 2024