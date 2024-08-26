TAO Toolkit WandB Integration
The following networks in TAO Toolkit interface with Weights & Biases to help you continuously iterate, visualize and track multiple training experiments, and compile meaningful insights into the training use case.
DetectNet-v2
FasterRCNN
Image Classification - TF2
RetinaNet
YOLOv4/YOLOv4-Tiny
YOLOv3
SSD
DSSD
EfficientDet - TF2
MaskRCNN
UNet
Data Analytics
In TAO Toolkit 4.0.1, the Weights & Biases visualization suite synchronizes with the data rendered in TensorBoard. Therefore, to see rendered data over the weights and biases server, you will need to enable TensorBoard visualization. The integration also includes the ability to send you alerts via slack or email for training runs that have failed.
Enabling MLOPS integration does not require you to install tensorboard.
These are the broad steps involved with setting up Weights & Biases for TAO Toolkit:
Setting up a Weights & Biases account
Acquiring a Weights & Biases API key
Logging in to Weights & Biases
Setting configurable data for the Weights & Biases experiment
Setting up a Weights & Biases account
Sign up for a free account at the Weights & Biases website and then log in to your account.
Acquiring a Weights & Biases API key
Once you have logged in to your Weights & Biases account, find your API key here.
Install the wandb library
Install the wandb library on your local machine in a Python3 environment.
python3 -m pip install wandb
Log in to the wandb client in the TAO Toolkit Container
To communicate the data from the local compute unit and render data on the Weights & Biases
server dashboard, the wandb client in the TAO Toolkit container must
be logged in and synchronized with your profile. To include the wandb client in the container log in,
set the
WANDB_API_KEY environment variable in the TAO Toolkit containers with the API key
you received when setting up your Weights & Biases account.
To set the environment variable via the TAO Toolkit launcher, use the sample JSON file below for
reference and replace the
value field under the
Envs element of the
~/.tao_mounts.json file.
Weights and biases requires access to the
/config directory in the container. Therefore,
you will be required to instantiate the container with root access. Make sure to unset the
user field under the
DockerOptions settings in the
~/.tao_mounts.json
file.
{
"Mounts": [
{
"source": "/path/to/your/data",
"destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/data"
},
{
"source": "/path/to/your/local/results",
"destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/results"
},
{
"source": "/path/to/config/files",
"destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/specs"
}
],
"Envs": [
{
"variable": "WANDB_API_KEY",
"value": "<api_key_value_from_wandb>"
}
],
"DockerOptions": {
"shm_size": "16G",
"ulimits": {
"memlock": -1,
"stack": 67108864
},
"ports": {
"8888": 8888
}
}
}
When running the networks from TAO toolkit containers directly, use the
-e flag
of the
docker command. For example, to run detectnet_v2 with Weights & Biases directly
via the container, use the following the code.
docker run -it --rm --gpus all \
-v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker \
-e WANDB_API_KEY=<api_key_value>
nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.0.0-tf1.15.5 \
detectnet_v2 train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt \
-r /path/to/results/dir \
-k $KEY --gpus 4
TAO Toolkit provides the following options to configure the wandb client:
project: A string containing the name of the project that the experiment data is uploaded to
entity: A string containing the name of the entity (group) under which the project is created
tags: A list of strings that can be used to tag the experiment
notes: A short description of the experiment
name: The name of the experiment. In order to maintain a unique name per run, TAO Toolkit appends to the name string a timestamp indicating when the experiment run was created.
Depending upon the schema the network follows, the spec file snippet to be added to the network may vary slightly.
For DetectNet_v2, UNet, FasterRCNN, YOLOv3/YOLOv4/YOLOv4-Tiny, RetinaNet, SSD/DSSD, MaskRCNN, and UNet,
add the following snippet under the
training_config config element of the network.
visualizer{
enabled: true
wandb_config{
project: "name_of_project"
entity: "name_of_entity"
tags: "training"
tags: "tao_toolkit"
name: "training_experiment_name"
notes: "short description of experiment"
}
}
For MaskRCNN, add the following snippet in the network’s training configuration
wandb_config{
project: "name_of_project"
entity: "name_of_entity"
tags: "training"
tags: "tao_toolkit"
name: "training_experiment_name"
notes: "short description of experiment"
}
For EfficientDet-TF2 and Classification-TF2, add the following snippet under the
train config element
in the
train.yaml file.
wandb:
entity: "name_of_entity"
name: "name_of_the_experiment"
project: "name_of_the_project"
The following are sample images from a successful visualization run for DetectNet_v2.