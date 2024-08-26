TAO Toolkit WandB Integration

These are the broad steps involved with setting up Weights & Biases for TAO Toolkit:

Setting up a Weights & Biases account Acquiring a Weights & Biases API key Logging in to Weights & Biases Setting configurable data for the Weights & Biases experiment

Sign up for a free account at the Weights & Biases website and then log in to your account.

Once you have logged in to your Weights & Biases account, find your API key here.

Install the wandb library on your local machine in a Python3 environment.

python3 -m pip install wandb





To communicate the data from the local compute unit and render data on the Weights & Biases server dashboard, the wandb client in the TAO Toolkit container must be logged in and synchronized with your profile. To include the wandb client in the container log in, set the WANDB_API_KEY environment variable in the TAO Toolkit containers with the API key you received when setting up your Weights & Biases account.

To set the environment variable via the TAO Toolkit launcher, use the sample JSON file below for reference and replace the value field under the Envs element of the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

Warning Weights and biases requires access to the /config directory in the container. Therefore, you will be required to instantiate the container with root access. Make sure to unset the user field under the DockerOptions settings in the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

{ "Mounts": [ { "source": "/path/to/your/data", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/data" }, { "source": "/path/to/your/local/results", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/results" }, { "source": "/path/to/config/files", "destination": "/workspace/tao-experiments/specs" } ], "Envs": [ { "variable": "WANDB_API_KEY", "value": "<api_key_value_from_wandb>" } ], "DockerOptions": { "shm_size": "16G", "ulimits": { "memlock": -1, "stack": 67108864 }, "ports": { "8888": 8888 } } }

Note When running the networks from TAO toolkit containers directly, use the -e flag of the docker command. For example, to run detectnet_v2 with Weights & Biases directly via the container, use the following the code.

docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker \ -e WANDB_API_KEY=<api_key_value> nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.0.0-tf1.15.5 \ detectnet_v2 train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt \ -r /path/to/results/dir \ -k $KEY --gpus 4




