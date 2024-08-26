Note Data Analytics is currently only designed for object-detection datasets using KITTI or COCO format.

The Data Analytics service analyzes object-detection annotation files and image files, calculates insights, and generates graphs and a summary. This service supports the following tasks:

analyze - This task analyzes the input files and generates graphs for calculated statistics. It can also generate the images with bounding boxes.

validate - This task validates the input files by calculating the invalid coordinates and suggesting whether data needs to be revised.

kpi_analyze - This task calculates the accuracy and average precision (AP) for a given test set.

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

Copy Copied! tao dataset analytics <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>