DINO with TAO Deploy
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a DINO
.onnx file, which is first generated using
tao model dino export,
is taken as an input to
tao deploy dino gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a DINO model,
refer to the DINO training documentation.
To convert the
.onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the
tao model dino export command.
gen_trt_engine
The
gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_channel: 3
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
tensorrt:
data_type: int8
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 10
max_batch_size: 10
calibration:
cal_image_dir:
- /path/to/cal/images
cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
cal_batch_size: 10
cal_batches: 1000
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
onnx_file
|string
|The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
trt_engine
|string
|The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
input_channel
|unsigned int
|3
|The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.
|3
|
input_width
|unsigned int
|960
|The input width
|>0
|
input_height
|unsigned int
|544
|The input height
|>0
|
batch_size
|unsigned int
|-1
|The batch size of the ONNX model
|>=-1
tensorrt
The
tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
data_type
|string
|fp32
|The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|fp32/fp16/int8
|
workspace_size
|unsigned int
|1024
|The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|>1024
|
min_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
opt_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
max_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
calibration
The
calibration parameter defines TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
cal_image_dir
|string list
|The list of paths that contain images used for calibration
|
cal_cache_file
|string
|The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped
|
cal_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The batch size per batch during calibration
|>0
|
cal_batches
|unsigned int
|1
|The number of batches to calibrate
|>0
Use the following command to run DINO engine generation:
tao deploy dino gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r /path/to/results \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy dino gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
evaluate:
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
conf_threshold: 0.0
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
dataset:
test_data_sources:
image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 8
Use the following command to run DINO engine evaluation:
tao deploy dino evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r /path/to/results \
evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the
tao evaluatespec file
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped
evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy dino evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
-r $RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
inference:
conf_threshold: 0.5
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
color_map:
person: green
car: red
cat: blue
dataset:
infer_data_sources:
image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
classmap: /path/to/coco/annotations/coco_classmap.txt
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 8
Use the following command to run DINO engine inference:
tao deploy dino inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r /path/to/results \
inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the
tao inferencespec file.
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped
inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy dino inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
-r $RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The visualization will be stored in
$RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the KITTI format predictions will be stored
under
$RESULTS_DIR/labels.