Visualizing Training

Visualization is a very important part of training a Deep Neural Network (DNN). Training an DNN involves designing complex neural networks with models having parameters to the tune of millions, and iterating over large datasets. Therefore, understanding how this training progresses over time, visualizing structure of the model graph, and what are the statistics of the model weights are of significant importance.

TAO Toolkit 3.22.05 introduces integration of the following computer vision networks with TensorBoard.

DetectNet-v2 FasterRCNN Image Classification MultiTask Classification RetinaNet YOLOv4/YOLOv4-Tiny YOLOv3 MaskRCNN UNet SSD DSSD

The networks supported in TAO Toolkit supports visualizing