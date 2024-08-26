EfficientDet (TF1) with TAO Deploy

Same spec file can be used as the tao model efficientdet_tf1 export command.

Use the following command to run TF1 EfficientDet engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy efficientdet_tf1 gen_trt_engine [-h] [-v] -m MODEL_PATH -r RESULTS_DIR [-k KEY] [--data_type {fp32,fp16,int8}] [--engine_file ENGINE_FILE] [--cal_image_dir CAL_IMAGE_DIR] [--cal_cache_file CAL_CACHE_FILE] [--max_batch_size MAX_BATCH_SIZE] [--min_batch_size MIN_BATCH_SIZE] [--opt_batch_size OPT_BATCH_SIZE] [--batch_size BATCH_SIZE] [--batches BATCHES] [--max_workspace_size MAX_WORKSPACE_SIZE] [-s STRICT_TYPE_CONSTRAINTS] [--force_ptq FORCE_PTQ] [--gpu_index GPU_INDEX] [--log_file LOG_FILE]

-m, --model_path : The .onnx or .etlt model to be converted

-r, --results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

-h, --help : Show this help message and exit.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model

--data_type : The desired engine data type. The options are fp32 , fp16 , int8 . The default value is fp32 . A calibration cache will be generated in INT8 mode. If using INT8, the following INT8 arguments are required.

--engine_file : Path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific, and cannot be generalized across GPUs. As TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to training GPU.

-s, --strict_type_constraints : A Boolean flag indicating whether to apply the TensorRT strict type constraints when building the TensorRT engine.

--gpu_index : The index of (discrete) GPUs used for exporting the model. You can specify the index of the GPU to run export if the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that gen_trt_engine can only run on a single GPU.

--log_file : The path to the log file. The default path is “stdout”.

--cal_image_dir : Directory of images to use for calibration.

Note The number of batches is obtained from the value set to the --batches parameter, and the batch_size is obtained from the value set to the --batch_size parameter. For EfficientDet, calibration occurs as a one-step process with the data batches being generated on the fly. Be sure that the directory mentioned in --cal_image_dir has at least batch_size * batches number of images in it. The valid image extensions are .jpg, .jpeg, and .png. In this case, the input_dimensions of the calibration tensors are derived from the input layer of the .etlt model.





--cal_cache_file : The path to save the calibration cache file to. The default value is ./cal.bin .

--batches : Number of batches to use for calibration. The default value is 10.

--batch_size : Batch size to use for calibration. The default value is 1.

--max_batch_size : Maximum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--min_batch_size : Minimum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--opt_batch_size : Optimal batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--max_workspace_size : Maximum workspace size in Gb of TensorRT engine. The default value is: (2 Gb).

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate INT8 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy efficientdet_tf1 gen_trt_engine -m /workspace/model.step-1000.onnx \ -r /export/ \ --data_type int8 \ --batch_size 8 \ --batches 10 \ --cal_cache_file /export/cal.bin \ --cal_cache_file /export/cal.bin \ --cal_image_dir /workspace/raw-data/val2017 \ --engine_file /export/int8.engine



