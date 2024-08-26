Segformer with TAO Deploy

Use the following command to run SegFormer engine inference:

Copy Copied! tao deploy segformer inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ -r /path/to/results \ inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

-r, --results_dir : The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped

inference.trt_engine : The engine file for inference

For inference, you can re-use the spec config mentioned under running_evaluation_through_tensorrt_engine. Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy segformer inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR \ inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE