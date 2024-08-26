Bring Your Own Model (BYOM)

In TAO 5.0.0, BYOM with TF1 (Classification and UNet) has been deprecated because the source code of TAO Toolkit is now fully open-sourced. To use BYOM with TF1, you will need to continue using TAO 4.0.

Classification TF2 still supports BYOM with the same workflow as TAO 4.0. If you wish to bring your own model weights in TAO 5.0.0, you can directly modify the source code to load the weights.