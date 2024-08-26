VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with TAO Deploy
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine:
Generate a VisualChangeNet
.onnxfile using
tao model visual_changenet export.
Specify the
.onnxfile as the input to
tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine.
For more information about training a VisualChangeNet model, refer to the VisualChangeNet training documentation.
gen_trt_engine
The following is an example configuration file for generating the TensorRT Engine:
task: segment
gen_trt_engine:
results_dir: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine"
onnx_file: "${results_dir}/export/changenet_model.onnx"
trt_engine: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine/changenet.trt"
input_channel: 3
input_width: 128
input_height: 512
tensorrt:
data_type: fp32
workspace_size: int = 1024
min_batch_size: int = 1
opt_batch_size: int = 1
max_batch_size: int = 1
The
task section defines the change detection task for which the
.onnx model was generated.
|Parameter
|Data Type
|Default
|Description
|
task
|str
|classify
|A flag to indicate the change detection task. Currently supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification
The
gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an
.onnx file.
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
results_dir
|string
|–
|The path to the results directory
|–
|
onnx_file
|string
|–
|The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model
|–
|
trt_engine
|string
|–
|The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
|–
|
input_channel
|unsigned int
|3
|The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported.
|3
|
input_width
|unsigned int
|256
|The input width
|>0
|
input_height
|unsigned int
|256
|The input height
|>0
|
batch_size
|unsigned int
|-1
|The batch size of the ONNX model
|>=-1
tensorrt
The
tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
|Parameter
|Datatype
|Default
|Description
|Supported Values
|
data_type
|string
|fp32
|The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|fp32/fp16
|
workspace_size
|unsigned int
|1024
|The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|>1024
|
min_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
opt_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
|
max_batch_size
|unsigned int
|1
|The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|>0
Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet engine generation:
tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r /path/to/result_dir \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log is saved in the
results_dir.
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted.
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored.
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an fp32 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
-r $RESULTS_DIR
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=fp32
You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO inference. The following is an example inference spec:
task: segment
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
test_split: "test"
predict_split: 'predict'
label_suffix: .png
inference:
gpu_id: 0
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"
Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Classification engine inference:
tao deploy visual_changenet inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r $RESULTS_DIR \
inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file. This should be the same as the
tao inferencespec file.
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped.
inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy visual_changenet inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
-r $RESULTS_DIR
inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The visualization will be stored in
$RESULTS_DIR/trt_inference.
You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
evaluate:
gpu_id: 0
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"
Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Segmentation engine evaluation:
tao deploy visual_changenet evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
-r $RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This must be the same as the
tao evaluatespec file.
Optional Arguments
-r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped.
evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy visual_changenet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
-r $RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The visualization will be stored in
$RESULTS_DIR/trt_evaluate.