VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with TAO Deploy

The following is an example configuration file for generating the TensorRT Engine:

Copy Copied! task: segment gen_trt_engine: results_dir: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine" onnx_file: "${results_dir}/export/changenet_model.onnx" trt_engine: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine/changenet.trt" input_channel: 3 input_width: 128 input_height: 512 tensorrt: data_type: fp32 workspace_size: int = 1024 min_batch_size: int = 1 opt_batch_size: int = 1 max_batch_size: int = 1

The task section defines the change detection task for which the .onnx model was generated.

Parameter Data Type Default Description task str classify A flag to indicate the change detection task. Currently supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification

The gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an .onnx file.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values results_dir string – The path to the results directory – onnx_file string – The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model – trt_engine string – The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine – input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported. 3 input_width unsigned int 256 The input width >0 input_height unsigned int 256 The input height >0 batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type string fp32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16 workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024 min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0

Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ -r /path/to/result_dir \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file.

results_dir : The global results directory. The engine generation log is saved in the results_dir .

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted.

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored.

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an fp32 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=fp32



