Step 1: Create an Azure Subscription

In case you belong to an organization that has an Azure subscription that fits your purpose, reach out to the respective administrator to perform the next steps.

In case you are an individual without an Azure Subscription, you can create one for yourself via the link: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/training/modules/create-an-azure-account/

Step 2: Login as Administrator

Once logged in to the Azure web console, search for a service named App registrations to select the App registrations service.

Click + New registration in the service page to create a new app registration.

In the New registration wizard, provide an appropriate Name and click Register.

In the App registration page, make a note of the Application (client) ID and Directory (tenant) ID.

These will be needed later for running the automated one click deployment scripts.

In the App registration page, select the Certificates & secrets sub-menu, and click on the + New client secret.

In the wizard, provide a description and click Add..

> :warning: Make a note of the Value. This will not be visible once you exit the screen. You will need this in the future for use in the automated one click deployment scripts.

Search for a service named Subscriptions to select the Subscriptions service.

Select the subscription in which you want to create your infrastructure.

In the Subscription page, make a note of the Subscription ID.

This will be needed later for running the automated one click deployment scripts.

In the subscription page, select the Access control (IAM) sub-menu, click + Add and then Add role assignment.

In the Role tab of the role assignment wizard, select the Contributor role.

In the Members tab of the role assignment wizard, Assign access to User, group or service principal, and click + Select members.

In the Select members wizard, search for the name of the app registration created earlier and click Select.

Click Review + assign.

Step 3: Create Azure storage account and container to store state

Search for a service named Resource groups and select the Resource groups service.

Select + Create in the service page to create a new resource group.

In the Create a resource group page, choose a subscription, provide an appropriate name for the resource group and chose the region where resources will be created by default.

Click Review + create.

Search for a service named Storage accounts and select the Storage accounts service.

Select + Create in the service page to create a new storage account.

In the Create a storage account page, choose a subscription, resource group, provide an appropriate name for the storage account.

Chose the region where resources will be created by default. Provide acceptable values for performance and redundancy

Click Review and then click Create.

In the Containers sub-menu of the created storage account, click on the + Container to create a new container.

In the New container wizard, provide an appropriate name for the container, select Private for Public access level and click Create.

Step 1: Download the resource

Download resources using NGC CLI.

Copy Copied! ngc registry resource download-version "nvidia/tao/tao-getting-started:5.3.0"





Step 2: Change current directory

Change current directory.

Copy Copied! cd tao-getting-started_v5.3.0/setup/quickstart_api_azure_aks





Step 3: Optional API parameters

Optionally add any values you would like to override while installing the API chart.

Copy Copied! vi tao-toolkit-api-helm-values.yml





Step 4: Deploy

Proceed with deployment.