Classification (TF2) with TAO Deploy

Same spec file can be used with the tao model classification_tf2 export command.

The gen_trt_engine configuration contains the parameters of exporting a .onnx model to TensorRT engine, which can be used for deployment.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value onnx_file The path to the exported .onnx model string trt_engine The path where the generated engine will be stored string results_dir Directory to save the output log. If not specified log will be saved under global $results_dir/gen_trt_engine string tensorrt TensorRT config Dict

The tensorrt configuration contains specification of the TensorRT engine and calibration requirements. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | data_type | The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine | string | FP32 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | min_batch_size | The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | opt_batch_size | The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_batch_size | The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_workspace_size | The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine | unsigned int | 2 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | calibration | Calibration config | Dict | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

The calibration configuration specifies the location of the calibration data and where to save the calibration cache file. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_image_dir | The directory containing images to be used for calibration | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_cache_file | The path to calibration cache file | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batches | The number of batches to be iterated for calibration | unsigned int | 10 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batch_size | The batch size for each batch | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_data_file | The path to calibration data file | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

Below is a sample spec file for TF2 classification.

Copy Copied! results_dir: '/results' dataset: num_classes: 20 train_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/train" val_dataset_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/val" preprocess_mode: 'torch' augmentation: enable_color_augmentation: True enable_center_crop: True train: qat: False checkpoint: '' batch_size_per_gpu: 64 num_epochs: 80 optim_config: optimizer: 'sgd' lr_config: scheduler: 'cosine' learning_rate: 0.05 soft_start: 0.05 reg_config: type: 'L2' scope: ['conv2d', 'dense'] weight_decay: 0.00005 model: backbone: 'efficientnet-b0' input_width: 256 input_height: 256 input_channels: 3 input_image_depth: 8 evaluate: dataset_path: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test' checkpoint: '' trt_engine: '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine' top_k: 3 batch_size: 256 n_workers: 8 inference: checkpoint: '' trt_engine: '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine' image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test/aeroplane' classmap: '/results/train/classmap.json' export: checkpoint: '' onnx_file: '/results/efficientnet-b0.onnx' gen_trt_engine: onnx_file: '/results/efficientnet-b0.onnx' trt_engine: '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine' tensorrt: data_type: "fp32" max_workspace_size: 4 max_batch_size: 16 calibration: cal_image_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test' cal_data_file: '/results/calib.tensorfile' cal_cache_file: '/results/cal.bin' cal_batches: 10

Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ export.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \ export.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \ export.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>





-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

-h, --help : Show this help message and exit.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model.

-r, --results_dir : A global result directory where the experiment outputs and log would be written under <task> subdirectory.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy classification_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC export.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \ export.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \ export.tensorrt.data_type=fp16



