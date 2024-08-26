Migrating to the TAO Toolkit API from TAO Toolkit 5.3.0

In TAO Toolkit 5.3.0, the TAO Toolkit APIs introduces some breaking changes in the interface that are outlined below.

Helm chart service name has changed from tao-toolkit-api to nvtl-api

The nvidia-tao-client command line interface, will be deprecated in the future. The notebooks use nvtl-api as the entrypoint.

model object in the TAO Toolkit API has been renamed to experiment .

Handlers are in plural format in the endpoints, datasets, experiments. Example:

Actions are referenced by : instead of / in the URL endpoints. Example: