Migrating to the TAO Toolkit API from TAO Toolkit 5.3.0
In TAO Toolkit 5.3.0, the TAO Toolkit APIs introduces some breaking changes in the interface that are outlined below.
Helm chart service name has changed from tao-toolkit-api to nvtl-api
The
nvidia-tao-clientcommand line interface, will be deprecated in the future. The notebooks use
nvtl-apias the entrypoint.
modelobject in the TAO Toolkit API has been renamed to
experiment.
Handlers are in plural format in the endpoints, datasets, experiments.
Example:
Actions are referenced by : instead of
/in the URL endpoints.
Example:
The dataset upload endpoint has a limit of 250 MB. Anything greater has to be uploaded in cloud and provided as a http link in the pull argument of dataset create endpoint
