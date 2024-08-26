For each notebook, you need to provide/modify the following parameters:

model_name : The list of supported network models will be present in the notebook cell.

dataset path : For each task, the dataset should be in a certain folder structure (provided in the dataset description in the notebooks).

automl_algorithm : The AutoML algorithm options to use. A brief explanation of the algorithms can be found in the AutoML Algorithm Explanation section. Bayesian : Adaptively proposes new hyperparameters based on past experiments. This algorithm generally provides better accuracy results, but with a longer execution time for all experiments, when compared to Hyperband. Hyperband : Hyperband accelerates the expensive hyperparameter optimization using random search with adaptive resource allocation.



For each model, TAO has set a default set of parameters to run the AutoML search. You can add new valid parameters via additional_automl_parameters or remove some parameters from the default list via remove_default_automl_parameters` .

Each notebook contains hyperlinks in the Set AutoML related configurations cell to view the valid list of parameters of a particular model:

additional_automl_parameters : Add additional parameters to the AutoML search algorithm using this list of strings (e.g. additional_automl_parameters = ['parameter1','parameter2'] ). Any parameter in the hyperlink table that does not have the automl_enabled column set to True / False can be added to the AutoML search space. For example, for DetectNet_v2: dataset_config.target_class_mapping can’t be added to the additional_automl_parameters list as it is not eligible to be included in the search space. training_config.regularizer.weight doesn’t make sense to add to this list, as it is already enabled. augmentation_config.preprocessing.output_image_width can be added, as the automl_enabled column is set to neither True nor False .

remove_default_automl_parameters : Remove parameters that are enabled by default for AutoML search (e.g. remove_default_automl_parameters = ['parameter1','parameter2'] ). Any parameter in the hyperlink table that has the automl_enabled column set to True can be removed from the AutoML search space. For example, for DetectNet_v2, training_config.regularizer.weight can be removed from the AutoML search space.

There are some algorithm-specific parameters set to default values that determine the AutoML experiment schedules. You can optionally modify them as follows:

Bayesian

max_recommendations : The maximum number of full-scale training experiments to run. The default value is 20. For example, setting this value to 10 will run 10 training experiments in sequential order, as the training config file of nth experiment is computed from the (n-1)th experiment. At the end of 10 experiments, the algorithm returns the training config file and binary weights to the experiment that achieved the best accuracy. In the API notebook, enable this as follows: automl_max_recommendations:number_of_recommendations you want to set (integer) inside the automl_information dictionary variable in the Set AutoML related configurations cell. In the CLI notebook, enable this as follows: metadata["automl_max_recommendations"]:number_of_recommendations you want to set (integer) in the Set AutoML related configurations cell.



Hyperband

R : The maximum resources (i.e. the number of recommendations and maximum epochs) The default value is set to 27 and is adjusted as explained in the Hyperband Parameter Auto-adjustment Mechanism section. In the API notebook, enable this as follows: automl_R: integer value inside automl_information dictionary variable in the Set AutoML related configurations cell In the CLI notebook, enable this as follows: metadata["automl_R"]: integer value in the Set AutoML related configurations cell.

Nu : The proportion of recommendations discarded in each use of the SuccessiveHalving algorithm. The default value is 3. In the API notebook, enable this as follows: automl_nu::value of nu you want to set (integer) inside the automl_information dictionary variable in the Set AutoML related configurations cell. In the CLI notebook, enable this as follows: metadata["automl_nu"]::value of nu you want to set (integer) in the Set AutoML related configurations cell.

epoch_multiplier : The number of epochs, determined by multiplying this value with the resources ( R ). The default value is 10 and can be adjusted as explained in the Hyperband Parameter Auto-adjustment Mechanism section. In the API notebook, enable this as follows: epoch_multiplier:value of epoch_multiplier you want to set (integer) inside the automl_information dictionary variable in the Set AutoML related configurations cell. In the CLI notebook, enable this as follows: metadata["epoch_multiplier"]:value of epoch_multiplier you want to set (integer) in the Set AutoML related configurations cell. The values of R and nu are computed to determine the number of experiemnts to run within each stage of the Hyperband run and the corresponding number of epochs for each experiment. For example, setting "R=27, Nu=3, epoch_multiplier=10" will run three stages of experiments, as described in Table 3 of the AutoML Algorithm Explanation section: The first stage proposes 27 new recommendations to run for 10 epochs. Then, Hyperband keeps the 9 (27/3) best performing recommendations to run another 30 (10*3) epochs, and repeats until one recommendation remains. The second and third stages respectively propose 9 and 3 new recommendations (based on Table 3) and follow the same procedure. After all the experiments conclude, Hyperband returns the training config file and binary weights to the experiment that achieved the best accuracy.



Finally, the user can change any training-related spec parameters–such as batch size, learning rate, weight regularizer, and frequency of checkpoints–to be reflected during each experiment. This step is necessary because these kinds of parameters are often dependent on the computing hardware specifications (e.g. GPU memory size).

After changing the above parameters, you can run the cells of the notebook. While running the notebook, some cells take time to complete execution. In the API notebook, the cells poll the status of the job every 15 seconds. The cell execution is completed only when the status switches to Done or Error .

For the AutoML train cell, you can see the following status indicators during cell execution. For the TAO-Client AutoML notebook, you can either view these indicators or view the training logs of the experiments. By default, viewing status indicators is enabled; you can switch to viewing logs by setting poll_automl_stats = True