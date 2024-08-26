Overview
TAO Toolkit supports image classification, object detection architectures–including YOLOv3, YOLOv4, YOLOv4-tiny, FasterRCNN, SSD, DSSD, RetinaNet, EfficientDet and DetectNet_v2–and a semantic and instance segmentation architecture, namely UNet and MaskRCNN. In addition, there are 18 classification backbones supported by TAO Toolkit. For a complete list of all the permutations that are supported by TAO Toolkit, see the matrix below:
|ImageClassification
|Object Detection
|Instance Segmentation
|Semantic Segmentation
|Backbone
|DetectNet_V2
|FasterRCNN
|SSD
|YOLOv3
|RetinaNet
|DSSD
|YOLOv4
|YOLOv4-tiny
|EfficientDet
|MaskRCNN
|UNet
|ResNet10/18/34/50/101
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VGG 16/19
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|GoogLeNet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|MobileNet V1/V2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SqueezeNet
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DarkNet 19/53
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CSPDarkNet 19/53
|Yes
|Yes
|CSPDarkNet-tiny
|Yes
|Yes
|Efficientnet B0
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Efficientnet B1
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Efficientnet B2
|Yes
|Yes
|Efficientnet B3
|Yes
|Efficientnet B4
|Yes
|Yes
|Efficientnet B5
|Yes
The TAO Toolkit container contains Jupyter notebooks and the necessary spec files to train any network combination. The pre-trained weight for each backbone is provided on NGC. The pre-trained model is trained on Open image dataset. The pre-trained weights provide a great starting point for applying transfer learning on your own dataset.
To get started, first choose the type of model that you want to train, then go to the appropriate model card on NGC and choose one of the supported backbones.
|Model to train
|NGC model card
|YOLOv3
|TAO object detection
|YOLOv4
|YOLOv4-tiny
|SSD
|FasterRCNN
|RetinaNet
|DSSD
|DetectNet_v2
|TAO DetectNet_v2 detection
|MaskRCNN
|TAO instance segmentation
|Image Classification
|TAO image classification
|UNet
|TAO semantic segmentation
Once you pick the appropriate pre-trained model, follow the TAO workflow to use your dataset and pre-trained model to export a tuned model that is adapted to your use case. The TAO Workflow sections walk you through all the steps in training.
You can deploy most trained models on any edge device using DeepStream and TensorRT. See the Integrating TAO models into DeepStream chapter for deployment instructions.
We also have a reference application for deployment with Triton. See the Integrating TAO CV models with Triton Inference server chapter for Triton instructions.