Classification (PyTorch) with TAO Deploy

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The classes field is only required if you are using a custom class names. If this field is not provided, class mapping is based on the alphanumerical order of the image folder names. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy Copied! evaluate: trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file topk: 1 dataset: data: samples_per_gpu: 16 test: data_prefix: /raid/ImageNet2012/ImageNet2012/val classes: /raid/ImageNet2012/classnames.txt

Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine evaluation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ -r /path/to/results \ evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

-r, --results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Note Currently there is an accuracy regression with TAO Classification with LogisticRegressionHead in TAO Deploy trt evaluation compared to TAO PyTorch evaluation. This will be addressed in the next release.



