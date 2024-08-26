NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.3.0
CenterPose with TAO Deploy

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine:

  1. Generate a CenterPose .onnx file using tao model centerpose export.

  2. Specify the .onnx file as the input to tao deploy centerpose gen_trt_engine.

For more information about training a CenterPose model, refer to the CenterPose training documentation.

Converting an ONNX File into TensorRT Engine

To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the tao model centerpose export command.

gen_trt_engine

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

gen_trt_engine:
 onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
 trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
 input_channel: 3
 input_width: 512
 input_height: 512
 tensorrt:
   data_type: fp32
   workspace_size: 1024
   min_batch_size: 1
   opt_batch_size: 2
   max_batch_size: 4
   calibration:
     cal_image_dir: /path/to/cal/images
     cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
     cal_batch_size: 10
     cal_batches: 1000

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
onnx_file string The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
trt_engine string The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported. 3
input_width unsigned int 512 The input width >0
input_height unsigned int 512 The input height >0
batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1

tensorrt

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
data_type string fp32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16/int8
workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024
min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0
max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0

calibration

The calibration parameter defines TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
cal_image_dir string The list of paths that contain images used for calibration
cal_cache_file string The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped
cal_batch_size unsigned int 1 The batch size per batch during calibration >0
cal_batches unsigned int 1 The number of batches to calibrate >0

Use the following command to run CenterPose engine generation:

tao deploy centerpose gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           -r /path/to/results \
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation.

Optional Arguments

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file is saved.

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted.

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine is stored.

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported.

Sample Usage

The following is an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy centerpose gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16


Running Evaluation Through a TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  opencv: False
  eval_num_symmetry: 1
  results_dir: /path/to/save/results
dataset:
  test_data: /path/to/testing/images/and/json/files
  batch_size: 2
  workers: 4

Use the following command to run CenterPose engine evaluation:

tao deploy centerpose evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           -r /path/to/results \
           evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This must be the same as the tao evaluate spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results are saved.

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation.

Sample Usage

The following is an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy centerpose evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           -r $RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE


Running Inference Through a TensorRT Engine

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

inference:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  visualization_threshold: 0.3
  principle_point_x: 298.3
  principle_point_y: 392.1
  focal_length_x: 651.2
  focal_length_y: 651.2
  skew: 0.0
  axis_size: 0.5
  use_pnp: True
  save_json: True
  save_visualization: True
  opencv: True
dataset:
  inference_data: /path/to/inference/files
  batch_size: 1
  workers: 4

Use the following command to run CenterPose engine inference:

tao deploy centerpose inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           -r /path/to/results \
           inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • -r, --results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and inference results are saved.

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference.

Sample Usage

The following is an example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy centerpose inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           -r $RESULTS_DIR \
           evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization results are stored in $RESULTS_DIR.
