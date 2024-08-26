CenterPose with TAO Deploy

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

Copy Copied! evaluate: trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file opencv: False eval_num_symmetry: 1 results_dir: /path/to/save/results dataset: test_data: /path/to/testing/images/and/json/files batch_size: 2 workers: 4

Use the following command to run CenterPose engine evaluation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy centerpose evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ -r /path/to/results \ evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation. This must be the same as the tao evaluate spec file.

-r, --results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results are saved.

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation.

The following is an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao deploy centerpose evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE



