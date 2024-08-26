TAO Toolkit Quick Start Guide

TAO toolkit is available as a Docker container or a collection of Python wheels. You can run the TAO Toolkit in one of the following ways:

The TAO Toolkit Launcher is a lightweight Python based command-line interface. The launcher acts as a front-end for TAO Toolkit containers built on top of PyTorch and TensorFlow. The CLI abstracts you from the information about which network is implemented in what container. The respective container gets launched automatically based on the model you plan to use.

To get started with the launcher, use the follow the instructions to install the required pre-requisite software.

Installing the Pre-requisites

The TAO Toolkit Launcher is strictly a Python3 only package, capable of running on Python versions >= 3.7.

Install docker-ce by following the official instructions. After you have installed docker-ce, follow the post-installation steps to ensure that the Docker can be run without sudo . Install nvidia-container-toolkit by following the install-guide. Get an NGC account and API key: Go to NGC and click the TAO Toolkit container in the Catalog tab. This message is displayed: “Sign in to access the PULL feature of this repository”. Enter your Email address and click Next, or click Create an Account. Choose your organization when prompted for Organization/Team. Click Sign In. Log in to the NGC Docker registry ( nvcr.io ) using the command docker login nvcr.io and enter the following credentials: Copy Copied! a. Username: "$oauthtoken" b. Password: "YOUR_NGC_API_KEY"

where YOUR_NGC_API_KEY corresponds to the key you generated from step 3.

Note DeepStream 6.0 - NVIDIA SDK for IVA inference is recommended.

Setup your Python environment with Python version >= 3.7 Note NVIDIA recommends setting up a Python environment using miniconda . The following instructions show how to setup a Python conda environment. Follow the instructions in this link to set up a Conda environment using Miniconda. After you have installed miniconda , create a new environment by setting the Python version to 3.7. Copy Copied! conda create -n launcher python=3.7 Activate the conda environment that you have just created. Copy Copied! conda activate launcher Once you have activated your conda environment, verify that the command prompt shows the name of your Conda environment. Copy Copied! (launcher) py-3.7 desktop: When you are done with your session, you can deactivate your conda environment using the deactivate command: Copy Copied! conda deactivate You may re-instantiate this conda environment using the following command. Copy Copied! conda activate launcher



Installing TAO Launcher

After you have installed the required pre-requisites:

Install the CLI launcher using the quick start script downloaded with the getting_started NGC package from here Copy Copied! bash setup/quickstart_launcher.sh --install Use this script to update the launcher to the latest version of TAO Toolkit by running the following command: Copy Copied! bash setup/quickstart_launcher.sh --upgrade Invoke the entry points using the tao command. Copy Copied! tao --help The sample output of the above command is: Copy Copied! usage: tao [-h] {list,stop,info,dataset,deploy,model} ... Launcher for TAO optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit task_groups: {list,stop,info,dataset,deploy,model} Under tasks you can see all the launcher-invokable tasks. The following are the specific tasks that help with handling the launched commands using the TAO Launcher: list

stop

info

Note When installing the TAO Toolkit Launcher to your host machine’s native Python3 as opposed to the recommended route of using virtual environment, you may get an error saying that tao binary wasn’t found. This is because the path to your tao binary installed by pip wasn’t added to the PATH environment variable in your local machine. To fix this, run the following command: Copy Copied! export PATH=$PATH:~/.local/bin

You can run TAO directly using the Docker container. To use the container directly, you need to know which container to pull. There are multiple containers under TAO, and depending on the model that you want to train you must pull the appropriate container. This is not required when using the Launcher CLI.

Copy Copied! export DOCKER_REGISTRY="nvcr.io" export DOCKER_NAME="nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit" export DOCKER_TAG="5.0.0-tf1.15.5" ## for TensorFlow docker export DOCKER_CONTAINER=$DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG docker run -it --rm --gpus all -v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker $DOCKER_CONTAINER \ detectnet_v2 train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt -r /path/to/results/dir -k $KEY --gpus 4

For detailed instructions on how to run directly from containers, refer to this section.

TAO Toolkit API is a Kubernetes service that enables building end-to-end AI models using REST APIs. The API service can be installed on a Kubernetes cluster (local / AWS EKS) using a Helm chart along with minimal dependencies. TAO Toolkit jobs can be run using the GPUs available on the cluster and can scale to a multi-node setting. You can use a TAO client CLI to interact with TAO services remotely or you can integrate it with your apps and services directly using REST APIs.

To get started, use the provided one-click deploy script to deploy either on bare-metal setup or on managed Kubernetes service like Amazon EKS. Jupyter Notebooks to train using the APIs directly or using the client app is provided under notebooks/api_starter_kit .

Copy Copied! bash setup/quickstart_api_bare_metal/setup.sh install bash setup/quickstart_api_aws_eks/setup.sh install

More information about setting up the API services and the API is provided here.

You can also run TAO directly on bare-metal without Docker or K8s by using the Python wheels. These Python wheels contain stand alone implementations of the DNN functionality that are pre-built and packaged into the TAO Toolkit containers.

The table below helps map the TAO Toolkit wheel to the container and captures any exceptions about these wheels.

Wheel Name Container Mapping Networks Supported nvidia-tao-pytorch nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.3.0-pytorch action_recognition

centerpose

mal

ml_recog

ocdnet

ocrnet

optical_inspection

pose_classification

re_identification

classification_pyt

segformer nvidia-tao-deploy nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.3.0-deploy visual_changenet

centerpose

classification_pyt

classification_tf1

classification_tf2

deformable_detr

detectnet_v2

dino

dssd

efficientdet_tf1

efficientdet_tf2

faster_rcnn

lprnet

mask_rcnn

ml_recog

multitask_classification

ocdnet

ocrnet

optical_inspection

retinanet

segformer

ssd

trtexec

unet

yolo_v3

yolo_v4

yolo_v4_tin

TAO Toolkit provides sample tutorials to deploy directly on Google Colab without having to configure your infrastructure. The full instructions on how to work with Google Colab are provided here.

Installing nvidia_tao_deploy locally

The section below details the instructions on how to install the nvidia_tao_deploy wheels locally

Install the following Python pip dependencies: Copy Copied! python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip python3 -m pip install Cython==0.29.36 python3 -m pip install nvidia-ml-py python3 -m pip install nvidia-pyindex python3 -m pip install --upgrade setuptools python3 -m pip install pycuda==2020.1 python3 -m pip install nvidia-eff-tao-encryption python3 -m pip install nvidia-eff python3 -m pip install cffi Setup openMPI and mpi4py: Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install libopenmpi-dev -y python3 -m pip install mpi4py Install the TAO wheel: Copy Copied! python3 -m pip install nvidia-tao-deploy

Installing nvidia_tao_pytorch Locally