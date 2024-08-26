Data Annotation Format

Optical Inspection expects directories of images and CSV files in the dataset root directory. The image directory consists of golden images (non-defective reference images) and test images to compare with the golden images for PCB defect classification.

Copy Copied! |--dataset_root: |--images |--input: |--C1.jpg |--C2.jpg |--golden: |--C1.jpg |--C2.jpg |--input1: |--C1.jpg |--C3.jpg |--golden1: |--C1.jpg |--C3.jpg |--labels |-- train.csv |-- validation.csv

Here’s a description of the structure:

The images directory contains the following: input : Contains input images to be compared with golden images. golden : Contains golden reference images.

The labels directory contains the CSV files for pair-wise image input to the SiameseOI model with corresponding class labels, as described in the Label Files section below.

A SiameseOI/VisualChangeNet-Classification label file is a CSV file containing the following fields:

input_path golden_path label object_name /path/to/input/image/directory /path/to/golden/image/directory The class to which the object belongs /component/name

input_path : The path to the directory containing input compare image.

golden_path : The path to the directory containing corresponding golden reference image.

label : The labels for the pair-wise images (Use PASS for non-defective components, and any other specific defect type label for defective components).

object_name : The name of the component to be compared. The object name is the same for input and golden images and represents the image name without the file extension. For each object_name , TAO supports combining multiple LED intensities, camera angles, or different sensory inputs for each of the input and golden images to be compared within the SiameseOI/VisualChangeNet-Classification models. For more details, refer to the Input Mapping section below.



Here is a sample label file corresponding to the sample directory structure as describe in the Optical Inspection Format section:

input_path golden_path label object_name /dataset_root/images/input/ /dataset_root/images/golden/ PASS C1 /dataset_root/images/input/ /dataset_root/images/golden/ PASS C2 /dataset_root/images/input1/ /dataset_root/images/golden1/ MISSING C1 /dataset_root/images/input1/ /dataset_root/images/golden1/ PASS C3

Note In the label file, ensure that non-defective samples are consistently labeled as PASS , while defective samples can be assigned any specific defect type label. The model is designed to treat all defects collectively and train for binary defect classification.





For comparison within the Siamese Network, SiameseOI and VisualChangeNet-Classification models support combining several lighting conditions (1…N) for each component specified under object_name for both input and golden images. The following concat_type modes are supported:

linear : Linear concat (1 x N)

grid : Grid concat (M x N)

The SiameseOI/VisualChangeNet-Classification dataloader appends the name of each lighting condition, as specified in the experiment spec under input_map , to each of the components specified using object_name in the CSV file. This is done for both input and golden images. Here is an example of the dataset experiment spec changes for combining four input lighting conditions as a 1x4 linear grid for each component inside object_name . The dataloader appends each of the 4 lighting condition specified under input_map to each object_name to get the full image paths. These are then merged as a 1x4 grid for both the input and the golden.

Copy Copied! dataset: num_input: 4 concat_type: linear input_map: LowAngleLight: 0 SolderLight: 1 UniformLight: 2 WhiteLight: 3

The dataset also supports a single lighting condition per component specified under object_name in the CSV file as input to the SiameseOI/VisualChangeNet-Classification Model. In this case, the SiameseOI/VisualChangeNet-Classification dataloader does not append anything to the object_name . Here is an example of the dataset experiment spec changes for a single lighting condition, where object_name represents the image name:

Copy Copied! dataset: num_inputs: 1 input_map: null



