Delta Lake Support#

Most write operations to Delta Lake tables are supported. Some notable Delta Lake write operations that will fallback to the CPU include:

Writes against tables that have deletion vectors enabled

Automatic Optimization of Writes#

Delta Lake on Databricks has automatic optimization features for optimized writes and automatic compaction.

Optimized writes are supported only on Databricks platforms. The algorithm used is similar but not identical to the Databricks version. The following table describes configuration settings that control the operation of the optimized write.

Configuration Default Description spark.databricks.delta.optimizeWrite.binSize 512 Target uncompressed partition size in megabytes spark.databricks.delta.optimizeWrite.smallPartitionFactor 0.5 Merge partitions smaller than this factor multiplied by the target partition size spark.databricks.delta.optimizeWrite.mergedPartitionFactor 1.2 Avoid combining partitions larger than this factor multiplied by the target partition size

Automatic compaction is supported only on Databricks platforms. The algorithm is similar but not identical to the Databricks version. The following table describes configuration settings that control the operation of automatic compaction.

Configuration Default Description spark.databricks.delta.autoCompact.enabled false Enable/disable auto compaction for writes to Delta directories spark.databricks.delta.properties.defaults.autoOptimize.autoCompact false Whether to enable auto compaction by default, if spark.databricks.delta.autoCompact.enabled isn’t set spark.databricks.delta.autoCompact.minNumFiles 50 Minimum number of files in the Delta directory before which auto optimize doesn’t begin compaction

Optimized write support requires round-robin partitioning of the data, and round-robin partitioning requires sorting across all columns for deterministic operation. If the GPU can’t support sorting a particular column type in order to support the round-robin partitioning, the Delta Lake write will fallback to the CPU.