RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark ML Library Integration#
Existing ML Libraries#
The RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark can be used to accelerate the ETL portions (for example,, loading training data from parquet files) of applications using ML libraries with Spark DataFrame APIs. Examples of such libraries include the original Apache Spark MLlib, XGBoost, RAPIDS Accelerator ML, and the DL inference UDF function introduced in Spark 3.4. The latter three also enable leveraging GPUs (in the case of the DL inference UDF, indirectly via the underlying DL framework) to accelerate the core ML algorithms, and thus, in conjunction with the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark for ETL, can further enhance the cost-benefit of GPU accelerated Spark clusters.
For Spark API compatible ML libraries that implement their core ML computations inside pandas UDFs, such as XGBoost’s pySpark API, RAPIDS Accelerator ML pySpark API, and the DL inference UDF it’s recommended to enable the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark’s support for GPU accelerated pandas UDFs.
RMM#
One consideration when using the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark with a GPU accelerated ML library is the sharing of GPU memory between the two, as the ML library would typically have a distinct GPU memory manager from the RAPIDS Accelerator’s RMM instance. Accordingly, you may need to disable RMM pooling in the RAPIDS Accelerator via the config
spark.rapids.memory.gpu.pool when exporting data to an ML library since that library will likely not have access to any of the memory that the RAPIDS Accelerator’s RMM instance is holding. Similarly, aggressive GPU memory reservation on the side of the ML library may also need to be disabled, as via these steps in the case of Tensorflow.
GPU accelerated ML Library development#
ColumnarRdd#
When developing a GPU accelerated ML library for Spark, there are cases where you may want to get access to the raw data on the GPU, preferably without copying it. One use case for this is exporting the data to the ML library after doing feature extraction. To enable this for Scala development, the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark provides a simple utility
com.nvidia.spark.rapids.ColumnarRdd that can be used to convert a
DataFrame to an
RDD[ai.rapids.cudf.Table]. Each
Table will have the same schema as the
DataFrame passed in.
Table isn’t a typical thing in an
RDD so special care needs to be taken when working with it. By default, it isn’t serializable so repartitioning the
RDD or any other operator that involves a shuffle won’t work. This is because it’s relatively expensive to serialize and deserialize GPU data using a conventional Spark shuffle. In addition, most of the memory associated with the
Table is on the GPU itself, so each
Table must be closed when it’s no longer needed to avoid running out of GPU memory. By convention, it’s the responsibility of the one consuming the data to close it when they no longer need it.
1 val df = spark.sql("""select my_column from my_table""")
2 val rdd: RDD[Table] = ColumnarRdd(df)
3 // Compute the max of the first column
4 val maxValue = rdd.map(table => {
5 val max = table.getColumn(0).max().getLong
6 // Close the table to avoid leaks
7 table.close()
8 max
9 }).max()
Examples of Spark ML Implementations leveraging ColumnarRdd#
Both the Scala Spark PCA implementation in RAPIDS Accelerator ML and XGBoost’s GPU accelerated Scala SparkAPI leverage ColumnarRdd (search for ColumnarRdd in these files) to accelerate data transfer between the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark and the respective core ML algorithm computations. XGBoost in particular enables this when detecting that the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark is present and enabled.