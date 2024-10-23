Quickstart#

The simplest way to run the tool is using the spark-rapids-user-tools CLI tool. This enables you to run for logs from a number of CSP platforms in addition to on-prem.

In running the tool standalone on Spark event logs, the tool can be run as a user tool command via a RAPIDS user tools pip package for CSP environments (Google Dataproc, AWS EMR, and Databricks-Azure/AWS) or as a java application for other environments. More details on how to use the java application is described in java API.

Tip For most accurate results, it’s recommended to run the latest version of the CLI tool Databricks users can run the tool using a demo notebook.

Install# Prerequisites# Set up a Python environment with a version between 3.8 and 3.11

Java 8+

The developer machine used to host the CLI tools needs internet access to download JAR dependencies from mvn: spark-*.jar , hadoop-aws-*.jar , and aws-java-sdk-bundle*.jar . If the host machine is behind a proxy, then it’s recommended to install the CLI package from source using the fat mode as described in the Install the CLI Package section.

Set the development environment for your CSP On-prem Local filesystem No more steps required to run the tools on on-premises environment including standalone/local machines. HDFS The tools CLI depends on Python implementation of PyArrow which relies on some environment variables to bind with HDFS: HADOOP_HOME : the root of your installed Hadoop distribution. Often has “ lib/native/libhdfs.so ”. JAVA_HOME : the location of your Java SDK installation. ARROW_LIBHDFS_DIR (optional): explicit location of “ libhdfs.so ” if it’s installed somewhere other than $HADOOP_HOME/lib/native . Add the Hadoop jars to your CLASSPATH . Linux export CLASSPATH = ` $HADOOP_HOME /bin/hadoop classpath --glob ` Windows %HADOOP_HOME%/bin/hadoop classpath --glob > %CLASSPATH% For more information on HDFS requirements, refer to the PyArrow HDFS documentation Dataproc Install gcloud CLI. Follow the instructions on gcloud-sdk-install Set the configuration settings and credentials of the gcloud CLI: Initialize the gcloud CLI by following these instructions Grant authorization to the gcloud CLI with a user account Set up “application default credentials” to the gcloud CLI by logging in Manage gcloud CLI configurations. For more details, visit gcloud-sdk-configurations Verify that the following gcloud CLI properties are properly defined: dataproc/region compute/zone compute/region core/project If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: CLOUDSDK_DATAPROC_REGION , and CLOUDSDK_COMPUTE_REGION . The tools CLI follows the process described in this doc to resolve the credentials. If not running on (GCP), the environment variable GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS is required to point to a JSON file containing credentials. EMR Install the AWS CLI version 2. Follow the instructions on aws-cli-getting-started Set the configuration settings and credentials of the AWS CLI by creating credentials and config files as described in aws-cli-configure-files. If the AWS CLI configuration isn’t set to the default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables tp be picked up by the tools cmd such as: AWS_PROFILE , AWS_DEFAULT_REGION , AWS_CONFIG_FILE , AWS_SHARED_CREDENTIALS_FILE . Refer to the full list of variables in aws-cli-configure-envvars It’s important to configure with the correct region for the bucket being used on S3. If region isn’t set, the AWS SDK will choose a default value that may not be valid. In addition, the tools CLI by inspects AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY emvironment variables if the credentials couldn’t be pulled from the credential files. Note In order to be able to run tools that require SSH on the EMR nodes (that is, bootstrap), then: make sure that you have SSH access to the cluster nodes; and create a key pair using Amazon EC2 through the AWS CLI command aws ec2 create-key-pair as instructed in aws-cli-create-key-pairs. Databricks-AWS The tool currently only supports event logs stored on S3 (no DBFS paths). The remote output storage is also expected to be S3. In order to get complete eventlogs for a given run-id : ` databricks clusters list | grep <run-id> databricks fs cp -r <databricks log location/<cluster id got from the above command> <destination_location> ` are a couple of commands that can be used to download all the logs associated with a given run. Please refer to the latest Databricks documentation on up-to-date information. Due to some platform limitations, it is likely that the logs may be incomplete. Thq qualification tool attempts to process them as best as possible. If the results come back empty, the rapids_4_spark_qualification_output_status.csv file can call out the failed run due to incomplete logs. Install Databricks CLI Install the Databricks CLI version 0.200+. Follow the instructions on Install the CLI. Set the configuration settings and credentials of the Databricks CLI: Set up authentication by following these instructions Verify that the access credentials are stored in the file ~/.databrickscfg on Unix, Linux, or macOS, or in another file defined by environment variable DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE . If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE , DATABRICKS_HOST and DATABRICKS_TOKEN . Refer to the description of the variables in environment variables docs. Setup the environment to access S3 Install the AWS CLI version 2. Follow the instructions on aws-cli-getting-started Set the configuration settings and credentials of the AWS CLI by creating credentials and config files as described in aws-cli-configure-files. If the AWS CLI configuration isn’t set to the default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables tp be picked up by the tools cmd such as: AWS_PROFILE , AWS_DEFAULT_REGION , AWS_CONFIG_FILE , AWS_SHARED_CREDENTIALS_FILE . Refer to the full list of variables in aws-cli-configure-envvars It’s important to configure with the correct region for the bucket being used on S3. If region isn’t set, the AWS SDK will choose a default value that may not be valid. In addition, the tools CLI by inspects AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY emvironment variables if the credentials couldn’t be pulled from the credential files. Note In order to be able to run tools that require SSH on the EMR nodes (that is, bootstrap), then: make sure that you have SSH access to the cluster nodes; and create a key pair using Amazon EC2 through the AWS CLI command aws ec2 create-key-pair as instructed in aws-cli-create-key-pairs. Databricks-Azure The tool currently only supports event logs stored on ABFS. The remote output storage is also expected to be ABFS (no DBFS paths). In order to get complete eventlogs for a given run-id : ` databricks clusters list | grep <run-id> databricks fs cp -r <databricks log location/<cluster id got from the above command> <destination_location> ` are a couple of commands that can be used to download all the logs associated with a given run. Please refer to the latest Databricks documentation on up-to-date information. Due to some platform limitations, it is likely that the logs may be incomplete. Thq qualification tool attempts to process them as best as possible. If the results come back empty, the rapids_4_spark_qualification_output_status.csv file can call out the failed run due to incomplete logs. Install Databricks CLI Install the Databricks CLI version 0.200+. Follow the instructions on Install the CLI. Set the configuration settings and credentials of the Databricks CLI: Set up authentication by following these instructions Verify that the access credentials are stored in the file ~/.databrickscfg on Unix, Linux, or macOS, or in another file defined by environment variable DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE . If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE , DATABRICKS_HOST and DATABRICKS_TOKEN . Refer to the description of the variables in environment variables docs. Install Azure CLI Install the Azure CLI. Follow the instructions on How to install the Azure CLI. Set the configuration settings and credentials of the Azure CLI: Set up the authentication by following these instructions. Configure the Azure CLI by following these instructions. location is used for retreving instance type description (default is westus ). output should use default of json in core section. Verify that the configurations are stored in the file $AZURE_CONFIG_DIR/config where the default value of AZURE_CONFIG_DIR is $HOME/.azure on Linux or macOS. If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: AZURE_CONFIG_DIR and AZURE_DEFAULTS_LOCATION .

Install the CLI Package# Install spark-rapids-user-tools with one of the options below PyPi pip install spark-rapids-user-tools Wheel-file pip install <wheel-file> Build from source Checkout the code repository git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/spark-rapids-tools.git cd spark-rapids-tools/user_tools Optional: Run the project in a virtual environment python -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate Build wheel file using one of the following modes: Fat mode Similar to fat jar in Java, this mode solves the problem when web access isn’t available to download resources having Url-paths (http/https). The command builds the tools jar file and downloads the necessary dependencies and packages them with the source code into a single wheel file. You may consider this mode if the development environment has no access to download dependencies (that is, Spark jars) during runtime. ./build.sh fat Default mode This mode builds a wheel package without any jar dependencies ./build.sh Finally, install the package using the wheel file pip install <wheel-file>

