What The Profiling Tool Is#

The Profiling tool analyzes both CPU or GPU-generated event logs and generates information that can be used for debugging and profiling Apache Spark applications.

In addition, the Profiling tool can process GPU a driver log to list any unsupported operators.

The output information contains the Spark version, executor details, properties, etc. The tool also will recommend setting for the application assuming that the job will be able to use all the cluster resources (CPU and GPU) when it’s running. The Profiling tool optionally provides optimized RAPIDS configurations based on the worker’s information (refer to Auto-Tuner Support).