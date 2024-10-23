Profiling Tool - Jar Usage#
The Profiling tool can be run in as a java cmd in three different ways if you aren’t using the CLI tool:
There are 3 modes of operation for the Profiling tool:
For sample execution commands, refer to the examples section.
Setting Up Environment#
Prerequisites#
Java 8+
Spark event log(s) from Spark 2.0 or above version. Supports both rolled and compressed event logs with
.lz4,
.lzf,
.snappyand
.zstdsuffixes as well as Databricks-specific rolled and compressed(.gz) event logs.
The tool requires the Spark 3.x+ jars to be able to run but it doesn’t need an Apache Spark runtime. If you don’t already have Spark 3.x+ installed, you can download the Apache Spark Distribution to any machine and include the jars in the classpath.
This tool parses the Spark CPU event log(s) and creates an output report. Acceptable inputs are either individual or multiple event logs files or directories containing spark event logs in the local filesystem, HDFS, S3, ABFS, GCS or mixed. If you want to point to the local filesystem be sure to include prefix
file:in the path. If any input is a remote file path or directory path, then you need to the connector dependencies to be on the classpath
Include
$HADOOP_CONF_DIRin classpath
-cp ~/rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/*:$HADOOP_CONF_DIR/
Download the
gcs-connector-hadoop3-<version>-shaded.jarand follow the instructions to configure Hadoop/Spark.
Download the matched jars based on the Hadoop version
hadoop-aws-<version>.jar
aws-java-sdk-<version>.jar
In $SPARK_HOME/conf, create
hdfs-site.xmlwith below AWS S3 keys inside:
1<?xml version="1.0"?> 2<configuration> 3 <property> 4 <name>fs.s3a.access.key</name> 5 <value>xxx</value> 6 </property> 7 <property> 8 <name>fs.s3a.secret.key</name> 9 <value>xxx</value> 10 </property> 11</configuration>
You can test your configuration by including the above jars in the
-jarsoption to
spark-shellor
spark-submit
Refer to the Hadoop-AWS doc on more options about integrating Hadoop-AWS module with S3.
Download the matched jar based on the Hadoop version
hadoop-azure-<version>.jar.
The simplest authentication mechanism is to use account-name and account-key.Refer to the Hadoop-ABFS support doc on more options about integrating Hadoop-ABFS module with ABFS.
-
Getting the Tools Jar#
Download the latest release from Maven repository
Refer to the spark-rapids-user-tools github releases page for details on release notes.
Checkout the code repository
git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/spark-rapids-tools.git cd spark-rapids-tools/core
Build using MVN. After a successful build, the jar of rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>-SNAPSHOT.jar will be in target/ directory. Refer to build doc for more information on build options (that is, Spark version)
mvn clean package
Running Tools Jar#
Profiling Tool Options#
1Profiling tool for the RAPIDS Accelerator and Apache Spark
2
3Usage: java -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/*
4 com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain [options]
5 <eventlogs | eventlog directories ...>
6
7 -a, --auto-tuner Toggle AutoTuner module.
8 --combined Collect mode but combine all applications into
9 the same tables.
10 -c, --compare Compare Applications (Note this may require
11 more memory if comparing a large number of
12 applications). Default is false.
13 --csv Output each table to a CSV file as well
14 creating the summary text file.
15 -d, --driverlog <arg> Specifies the name of a driver log file that
16 the profiling tool is to process. The tool
17 identifies any invalid operations in the log
18 and writes them to a .csv file. When
19 --driverlog is specified, the eventlog
20 parameter is optional.
21 -f, --filter-criteria <arg> Filter newest or oldest N eventlogs based on
22 application start timestamp for processing.
23 Filesystem based filtering happens before
24 application based filtering (see start-app-time).
25 for example, 100-newest-filesystem (for processing newest
26 100 event logs). For example, 100-oldest-filesystem (for
27 processing oldest 100 event logs).
28 -g, --generate-dot Generate query visualizations in DOT format.
29 Default is false
30 --generate-timeline Write an SVG graph out for the full
31 application timeline.
32 -m, --match-event-logs <arg> Filter event logs whose filenames contain the
33 input string
34 -n, --num-output-rows <arg> Number of output rows for each Application.
35 Default is 1000
36 --num-threads <arg> Number of thread to use for parallel
37 processing. The default is the number of cores
38 on host divided by 4.
39 -o, --output-directory <arg> Base output directory. Default is current
40 directory for the default filesystem. The
41 final output will go into a subdirectory
42 called rapids_4_spark_profile. It will
43 overwrite any existing files with the same
44 name.
45 -p, --print-plans Print the SQL plans to a file named
46 'planDescriptions.log'.
47 Default is false.
48 -s, --start-app-time <arg> Filter event logs whose application start
49 occurred within the past specified time
50 period. Valid time periods are
51 min(minute),h(hours),d(days),w(weeks),m(months).
52 If a period isn't specified it defaults to
53 days.
54 -t, --timeout <arg> Maximum time in seconds to wait for the event
55 logs to be processed. Default is 24 hours
56 (86400 seconds) and must be greater than 3
57 seconds. If it times out, it will report what
58 it was able to process up until the timeout.
59 -w, --worker-info <arg> File path containing the system information of
60 a worker node. It's assumed that all workers
61 are homogenous. It requires the AutoTuner to
62 be enabled. Default is ./worker_info.yaml
63 -h, --help Show help message
64
65 trailing arguments:
66 eventlog (optional) Event log filenames (space separated) or directories
67 containing event logs. For example, s3a://<BUCKET>/eventlog1
68 /path/to/eventlog2. At least one eventlog or a driver
69 log must be specified; thus an eventlog parameter is
70 required if the --driverlog option isn't specified.
Tuning Spark Properties For GPU Clusters#
Currently, the Auto-Tuner calculates a set of configurations that impact the performance of Apache Spark apps executing on GPU. Those calculations can leverage cluster information (for example, memory, cores, Spark default configurations) as well as information processed in the application event logs. The tool also will recommend settings for the application assuming that the job will be able to use all the cluster resources (CPU and GPU) when it’s running. The values loaded from the app logs have higher precedence than the default configs.
Note
Auto-Tuner limitations:
It’s assumed that all the worker nodes on the cluster are homogenous.
To run the Auto-Tuner, enable the
auto-tuner flag and optionally pass a valid
--worker-info <FILE_PATH>. The Auto-Tuner needs to learn the system properties of the worker nodes that run application code in the cluster. The argument
FILE_PATH can either be local or remote file (that is, HDFS).
If the
--worker-info argument isn’t supplied, then the Auto-Tuner will only recommend tuned settings based on the job event log and not on any cluster or worker information since that isn’t available.
1system:
2 numCores: 32
3 memory: 212992MiB
4 numWorkers: 5
5gpu:
6 memory: 15109MiB
7 count: 4
8 name: T4
9softwareProperties:
10 spark.driver.maxResultSize: 7680m
11 spark.driver.memory: 15360m
12 spark.executor.cores: '8'
13 spark.executor.instances: '2'
14 spark.executor.memory: 47222m
15 spark.executorEnv.OPENBLAS_NUM_THREADS: '1'
16 spark.scheduler.mode: FAIR
17 spark.sql.cbo.enabled: 'true'
18 spark.ui.port: '0'
19 spark.yarn.am.memory: 640m
|
Property
|
Optional
|
If Missing
|
system.numCores
|
No
|
Auto-Tuner doesn’t calculate recommendations
|
system.memory
|
No
|
Auto-Tuner doesn’t calculate any recommendations
|
system.numWorkers
|
Yes
|
Default: 1
|
gpu.name
|
Yes
|
Default: T4 (Nvidia Tesla T4)
|
gpu.memory
|
Yes
|
Default: 16G
|
softwareProperties
|
Yes
|
This section is optional. The Auto-Tuner reads the configs within the logs of the Apache Spark apps with higher precedence
Processing Spark Event Logs#
The tool reads the log files and process them in-memory. So the heap memory should be increased when processing large volume of events. It’s recommended to pass VM options
-Xmx10gand adjust according to the number-of-apps / size-of-logs being processed.
export JVM_HEAP=-Xmx10g
Examples running the tool on the following environments
Extract the Spark distribution into a local directory if necessary.
Either set SPARK_HOME to point to that directory or just put the path inside of the classpath
java -cp toolsJar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/*:...when you run the Qualification tool.
java ${JVM_HEAP} \ -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/* \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain [options] \ <eventlogs | eventlog directories ...>
java ${JVM_HEAP} \ -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/* \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain \ /usr/logs/app-name1
Example running on files in HDFS: (include
$HADOOP_CONF_DIRin classpath). Note, on an HDFS cluster, the default filesystem is likely HDFS for both the input and output so if you want to point to the local filesystem be sure to include file: in the path.
java ${JVM_HEAP} \ -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/*:$HADOOP_CONF_DIR/ \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain /eventlogDir
-
Processing Driver Logs#
The Profiling tool can process GPU a driver log as well as CPU and GPU event logs. When the Profiling tool processes a driver log, it generates a
.csv file that lists unsupported operators.
You inform the Profiling tool of a GPU driver log with the command line option
--driverlog. The option has one required argument, specifying the pathname of a driver log file. You may specify just one driver log file per a single run.
A single run of the Profiling tool may process CPU/GPU event logs, a GPU driver log, or both.
Please refer to Processing event logs section for instructions on accessing the driver log existing on remote and local filesystems.
java ${JVM_HEAP} \ -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/* \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain \ --driverlog /path_to_driverlog \ /eventlog
Java CMD Samples#
Collection Modes#
Example running Profiling tool with different collections modes:
java -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/* \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain [options] \ <eventlogs | eventlog directories ...>java -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/* \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain --combined \ <eventlogs | eventlog directories ...>java -cp rapids-4-spark-tools_2.12-<version>.jar:$SPARK_HOME/jars/* \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tool.profiling.ProfileMain --compare \ <eventlogs | eventlog directories ...>